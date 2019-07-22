Ad Council creates consultancy to help enhance purpose-based marketing

The Ad Council is leveraging its decades of experience in driving social change to help companies and nonprofits further enhance their purpose-driven marketing efforts with a newly launched strategic consultancy.

Ad Council Edge will help its partners in four main service areas, including research, strategy development, convenings and trainings. Some of its initial projects are focused on amplifying marketing strategies for voting and civic engagement with several foundations and nonprofits.

"We’re taking what we do best and sharing our many decades of experience with partners who are equally invested in making the world a better place," said Lisa Sherman, president and CEO of the Ad Council, in a statement.

She added: "As the Ad Council’s consultancy arm, Ad Council Edge is uniquely positioned to leverage our seasoned approach to designing social issue strategies to drive measurable impact. This new arm of our organization further opens the doors for future innovations and collaborations around social good, ultimately benefiting all Ad Council stakeholders."

Many studies as of late have proven that consumers today prefer to buy products and services from brands that have a strong sense of purpose and values. According to Edelman’s 2018 Earned Brand study, nearly two-thirds (64 percent) of consumers around the world will buy or boycott a brand solely because of its position on a social or political issue, a 13 percent increase from 2017.