Ad Club's Women Now Masterclass: 'Know your worth and champion yourself'

"Know your worth. Once you’re a champion for yourself, you will succeed in any situation. Champion yourself and know what you bring to the table."

Sofia Hernandez, chief client officer at Suzy, was one of the badass speakers at Ad Club’s Women Now Masterclass last week. During Hernandez’s "Behind the Curtain" session, she offered advice for women in their careers, such as: speak up, rely on your support system, find a mentor and be one, nurture your network, ask to see your company’s finances and be resilient.

Keynote speaker Cecilia Carter, CEO of The Strategy Chick, also provided insights, telling the audience that they have to get out of their comfort zones and create defining moments to grow.

"Through opening up, self-awareness, and communications, that’s how you entice change," she said, adding that you have to make sure to silence your inner critic.

When Tiffany R. Warren, senior VP and chief diversity officer of Omnicom Group and founder and president of AdColor, was asked what advice she’d give to a young go-getter, she said: "Spend too long in the sun and you get burnt – you have to move on to your next moment."

"You have to stay humble and stay woke," she added.

Warren also talked about her fear around taking the chief diversity officer role at Omnicom two years ago.

"I almost stopped myself from an opportunity that would go on to change my life," she said. "When presented with doubts, take a beat to ask yourself, ‘Is my fear about this true?’ The power to say no contributes to a positive work/life balance."

Mia Roberts, executive facilitator and VP of strategic partnerships of Big Sister Association of Greater Boston, shared the importance of straight talk and saying what needs to be said to the right people at the right times.

"You must speak to the difficult truths that give way to brilliant ideas," she said.