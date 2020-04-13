Ad Club pulls off Andy Awards in midst of coronavirus crisis

Most award shows in the advertising industry have decided to cancel or postpone their events this year due to COVID-19, but the Ad Club’s International ANDY Awards isn’t letting the pandemic shutter its ceremony.

The Ad Club has shifted the production of the ANDY Awards to accommodate remote judging to abide by social distancing guidelines.

Additionally, the ANDYs now has a new category – the Pop Choice Award – that will allow the general public to get involved in the competition. Starting on April 24, the new category will invite everyone to vote for their favorite ads for 24 hours via Instagram Stories. The ANDYs will also provide the shortlist for Pop Choice and the case study videos on its website, with the winner being announced on April 27.

The Ad Club decided to open the Pop Choice Awards judging on Instagram Stories to involve people in the conversation and connect with the community at a time where everyone is staying home and self-quarantining.

Along with the Pop Choice Awards, the Ad Club has announced its Professional and Student Shortlists.

Some of the Professional shortlisters include: Tinder and 72andSunny for Swipe Night; Sandy Hook Promise and BBDO New York for Back to School Essentials; Burger King and David for Moldy Whopper; Microsoft and McCann New York for Changing the Game; and many more.

The Student shortlist includes: Apple and BYU for Handimojis; Burger King and Miami Ad School for Grubtitles; and Disney and School of Visual Arts for Disney Prism, among others.