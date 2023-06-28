Promotional feature
Actor or ally? How to avoid performative advocacy

New research found that 68% of respondents worry that when companies speak out it is a marketing ploy; 60% insist a company speaking out must be living the same values; and 71% of Americans believe a company's history on social values are important.

As more and more consumers seek out brands with shared values backed by a commitment to social, political or environmental justice, advocacy can quickly be deemed “performative” when it feels inauthentic or self-serving. In this podcast, we’ll explore steps that brands can take to make a meaningful impact while driving successful business results, and learn more about ACT, Assembly’s newest tech innovation.

