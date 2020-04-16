Activision and 72andSunny partner to launch gaming platform Live From Warzone

Through the fog of sheltering in place comes a new entertainment platform, Live From Warzone, a partnership between Activision and 72andSunny Los Angeles that features entertainment built around the popular Call of Duty franchise.

To draw in fans, many of whom have more free time during COVID-19 social-distancing orders, the agency and video game publisher developed a platform of tournaments and other game-related entertainment featuring athletes, celebrities and well-known streamers.

Live From Warzone came together quickly, leveraging Activision and 72andSunny’s ongoing creative partnership. While its launch is a result of real-world activities being on pause, the intention is for the platform to live on, and content to continue to accrue even when life returns to normal.

The first piece of programming to emerge is the series, Live From Warzone: Warstream. The program pairs esports players with stars in sports and entertainment, including LA Clippers' player Paul George and San Francisco 49er Richard Sherman in gaming battles. Activision and 72andSunny will continue to create celebrity match-ups and programming with the goal of appealing to gamers and non-gamers alike.

Programming will appear on various platforms, including YouTube and the free-to-play Call of Duty: Warzone game that was launched by Activision in March.