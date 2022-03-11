Account Person of the Year 2021: Jacquelyn Baker, VMLY&R Commerce

With over a decade of experience as a VMLY&R veteran, Jacquelyn Baker is the EVP and managing director of VMLY&R Commerce’s Cincinnati and Minneapolis offices. She has managed a portfolio of over $15 million, including global clients such as General Mills, through the global pandemic.

Baker oversees a team of 130 people who hold her tireless passion for connection and innovative solutions in the highest regard, which helped the agency achieve a 15% year-over-year revenue growth in the U.S. last year.

Her determination to blend intelligent business models with consumer expectations goes beyond her work at the agency, and she has been known for her on-stage spotlights with the likes of WPP Commerce and podcast appearances on Women Around the World. Her work as a co-chair of VMLY&R’s neurodiversity employee resource group, Wired Not Weird, also promotes autism awareness and inclusivity.

Baker is the brains behind numerous successful collaborations, mergers, awards and more at VMLY&R. While brands around the world struggled to cope with the ever-changing environment due to the pandemic, it was Baker who spearheaded transformational organizational change for some of the biggest brands such as Coca-Cola, giving them a headstart in the digital-first economy.

Her expertise has also awarded Baker honorable features, special mentions, exclusive memberships and wins, including the Innovator category at the Women of Excellence Awards in November 2021.