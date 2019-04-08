Accenture follows Droga5 deal by acquiring Madrid-based Shackleton

Accenture Interactive has acquired Spanish brand communications agency Shackleton for an undisclosed amount.

Founded in 2004 by Pablo Alzugaray and Juan Nonzioli, the agency has its headquarters in Madrid and has offices in Barcelona and Santiago, Chile. Shackleton has 176 staff.

The move comes after last week’s announcement that Accenture Interactive had bought Droga5. It also follows the acquisitions of Germany’s Kolle Rebbe, Denmark’s Hjaltelin Stahl and the Netherlands’ Storm Digital.

Shackleton’s modus operandi is described as "brand-building campaigns that combine award-winning creative work with a dedicated focus on digital customer engagement". Its clients include the likes of Uber and Spanish train operator Renfe, and it has won awards including 35 Cannes Lions.

Anatoly Roytman, head of Accenture Interactive, Europe, Africa and Latin America, said: "The addition of Shackleton proves our commitment to fostering creative talent and expanding our capabilities globally so that we can help our clients build highly creative and effective brand experiences."

Alzugaray, Shackleton’s chief executive and co-founder, said the deal would "increase our capacity to do better work for brands".

He added: "If we joined one of the traditional advertising holdings, we would access more of what we already are.

"In contrast, Accenture brings us much of what we are not. Advanced technology, applied intelligence, cognitive robotic, big and small data, extended reality, the Internet of Things… will take the strategic and creative capacity of our team to create brand experiences to an unknown dimension in conventional advertising."