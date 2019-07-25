Accenture, Droga5 and Results International to speak at Campaign US breakfast

"When the consultants met the creatives – Accenture, Droga5 and the agency of the future" is the subject of Campaign’s next breakfast briefing in New York in partnership with the M&A advisory firm Results International.

Management consultants moving into marketing services is one of the biggest trends in global advertising – and no-one has been more acquisitive than Accenture Interactive, which has bought creative agency Droga5 in its biggest deal yet.

At this exclusive Briefing on September 17, the business leaders at the heart of the deal, Glen Hartman, senior managing director of Accenture Interactive North America, and Sarah Thompson, global chief executive of Droga5, will discuss how they plan to build the agency of the future that can manage every aspect of the customer experience.

Senior marketers, agency leaders and other industry experts will also speak at the event about what brands want, how agencies need to change and the outlook for M&A.

Other speakers include David Jones, the founder of brand tech group You & Mr Jones and former global chief executive of Havas, and Maurice Watkins, partner at Results International.

This is the second time that Campaign has hosted its "When the consultants met the creatives" breakfast, after staging the inaugural event in London in 2017 when leaders of Accenture Interactive and its newly acquired creative agency, Karmarama, spoke for the first time on stage about their deal.

Since then, Accenture Interactive has gone on to make more than 20 acquisitions, eclipsing other consulting and IT rivals such as Deloitte Digital and Cognizant.

Campaign US has previously hosted breakfast briefings on in-housing in December 2018 and brand v performance in April 2019.

"When the consultants met the creatives – Accenture, Droga5 and the agency of the future" in partnership with Results International takes place on September 17 at Subculture, 45 Bleecker Street, New York NY 10012

Find out details and book tickets at: https://www.campaignlive.com/breakfast-briefing