Absolut Vodka boldly steps into consent with 'Sex Responsibly' campaign

Absolut Vodka -- today’s unexpected brand tackling consent.

The Pernod Ricard label has partnered with RAINN, the nation’s largest anti-sexual violence organization, to launch "#SexResponsibly" this Valentine’s Day.

"In a recent survey conducted with 21 to 30-year-olds for Absolut by KRC Research, we learned that nine in 10 have talked about consent with their friends and family, and that nearly one-third said they talk about the topic of consent frequently or all the time," said Ann Mukherjee, chairman and CEO of Pernod Ricard North America.

"Additionally, 61 percent said they believe companies should play a role in tackling this issue. When you pair that data with the startling reality that every 73 seconds, an American is sexually assaulted – frequently involving the misuse of alcohol – you can understand why we feel compelled to take a stand on the issue of consent."

The bold drive is aimed at sparking a conversation on the role of consent in safe, healthy sex.

For every share or retweet of the campaign, Absolut will donate $1 to RAINN. Donations from the Valentine’s Day engagement will be in addition to an initial investment in RAINN from Absolut. Mukherjee will also become a member of RAINN’s National Leadership Council.

"We look forward to working with Absolut to tackle the important issue of consent head-on, and to use this partnership to advance cultural understanding of the problem and create real-world solutions," said Scott Berkowtiz, president of RAINN. "We are excited by the potential for the brand’s reach to call attention to this important issue."