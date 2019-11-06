ABInBev brilliantly trolls Miller Lite after breaking social media silence

Damn. The team over at Miller Lite is going to need some powerful after sun following this burn from ABInBev.

Remember last month when the Molson Coors Beverage Co (which recently dropped the MillerCoors name) dramatically went dark on social media after airing an ad encouraging people to put down their phones?

Well, the brand is back. It dominated feeds with a promoted tweet which seemed totally at odds with the campaign message. The cyber return was only destined for one place: Trollsville.

Miller Lite tweeted yesterday: "Alright. We’re back on social media….. nothing has really changed, has it? Back to the bar then. #ItsMillerTime."

To which ABInBev’s Natural Light took no time in replying: "Ok boomer."

Ok boomer — Natural Light (@naturallight) November 5, 2019

Scorchio.

The phrase, used by Gen Z and other young people to devalue the opinions of older generations who don’t understand them, is having a moment right now. It’s kind of like a 2019 version of "whatever," but cemented in a more charged belief that boomers alike are the sole reason for inequality spanning financial to gender and world problems like climate change and the state of politics.

Naturally, fans got behind the burn, stoking the fire.

Miller Lite’s new drive, which positions itself as "the original social media," is the brand’s first campaign under new CMO Michelle St. Jacques.

A 90-second hero spot, created in partnership with ad agency DDB, pushes an anti-phone agenda, with the tagline: "A few friends are better than a few thousand followers."

Anup Shah, VP Miller Family of Brands, told Campaign US at the time: "We know that today’s generation of new drinkers will spend more than five years of their lifetime on social media, and yet are only meeting up with their close friends less than a few times a month. With so many young drinkers focused on their phones, we wanted to champion a different kind of social: genuine, face-to-face connections, best enjoyed at a bar over Miller Lite.

This isn't the only time "ok boomer" reared its head in relation to an ad.

Last week, social media laid into HP -- a technology company -- when it released a campaign rooted in a study that stated people use smart devices too much.