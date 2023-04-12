AbbVie-sponsored docuseries goes beyond the before and after
The original docuseries is meant to empower and inspire people by showing how aesthetic plastic surgery can make physical and emotional differences for patients.
For full access to this article, you must be a Campaign US subscriber.
Click here to view our subscription options, which now include access to the 2023 Agency Performance Review — a comprehensive analysis of agency business in the past year.
If you are already a subscriber and can't see this article: Click here to activate your subscription.
For support, please email: campaignusa.support@haymarketmedia.com or call (800) 381-0891.