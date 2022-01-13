AB InBev has a new logo

Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev) unveiled a new visual brand identity on Thursday, which aims to reflect the brewer’s new global purpose: “We dream big to create a future with more cheers.”

Global consultancy Prophet spearheaded the design for the world’s largest beer company, which counts Budweiser, Corona and Stella Artois among its portfolio.

The multilayered logo is three-fold: one image represents three glasses clinking at the moment of a “cheers.” The symbol, colored the golden hue of beer, also appears as barley leaves, a major ingredient for brewing. Finally, the symbol can also transform to look like a globe, a nod to the brand’s global reach.

AB InBev’s wordmark was also redesigned with a modernized typography.

“As AB InBev moves beyond beer and beyond mainstream, we wanted to create a corporate brand identity that can play a larger role in the experience, communications landscape and brand expression,” Prophet’s chief creative officer Peter Dixon said in a press release. “We believe this new visual and verbal expression perfectly captures AB InBev’s revitalized corporate brand and inspiring new global purpose.”

AB InBev will roll out the new brand design cohesively across the company, said Richard Oppy, global vice president, global brands at AB InBev. The logo aims to make people “think about a future with more innovation, a future with more sustainability, and, ultimately, a future with more happiness,” he added.

AB InBev sought inspiration from other big companies like Coca-Cola, FedEx and P&G to better understand how they evolved their wordmarks. The brewer also took cues from Nike and Amazon’s iconic symbols when designing the new logo.

Although a visual rebrand can appear as a minor change, it goes far beyond artwork, Oppy said.

“It can have a big impact because it [gives] purpose now with a clear direction,” he added.

In December, CEO Michel Doukeris revealed AB InBev’s new global purpose, which focuses on a consumer-first strategy aimed at improving innovation and sustainability.