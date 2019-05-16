AB InBev helped consumers 'Dirnk Repsnosilby' in Brazil

At the end of April, Ambev Brewery, the Brazilian affiliate of Anheuser-Busch InBev, took it on themselves to show consumers just how "not okay" they are when they’ve consumed too much alcohol.

The company, in partnership with SunsetDDB, part of DDB Latina, scrambled the letters of popular Ambev brand logos, such as Budweiser, Stella Artois, Corona and Brahma, one of Brazil’s most popular beers, and didn’t tell anyone about it.

At first, the new labels made an appearance on Globo, the most popular TV network in Brazil, during the opening round of the national football championship. Then, the tipsy logos appeared in bars, in out-of-home ads, on Facebook, Instagram and Google and even in the hands of influencers.

More than 200,000 people noticed the jumbled logos in the first 24 hours, with most pointing out the "wrong" bottle images on social media. After two days, the logos were mentioned 295,000 times on social and saw 7.6 million media impressions, reaching about 3.9 million people overall.

"We want to invite people who drink beer to reflect: just as we think the logos are in order at first, and then realize that they are not, there are times when people drink and think everything is in order to drive, when in fact it is not," said Ambev Marketing Director Alexandre Costa.

He added: "It's natural over the years that smart drinking campaigns, like all others, need to be reinvented in order to capture attention and create real change in behavior. Therefore, we thought it was time to go one step further and use the strength of all our main brands for a single purpose: to warn that alcohol consumption should never be associated with driving."