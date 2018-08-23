AARP launches 'The Face of Poverty Isn't Who You Think'

One in seven seniors in the U.S. live in poverty, according to the AARP Foundation.

The organization has teamed up with Grey New York to fight this alarming statistic.

They’ve created two new spots which showcase the challenges faced by older adults who struggle to meet their basic needs.

"Senior poverty is a widespread and deeply disturbing problem in the U.S. — but it’s often hidden from sight," said AARP Foundation President Lisa Marsh Ryerson.

"These ads are a call to bring senior poverty out of the shadows and into the mainstream American narrative. They’re a rallying cry for action that fosters resilience, strengthens communities and restores hope."

Both spots, entitled "Garage Sale" and " Table," end with the message: "Even when you prepare, life doesn't always go as planned."

A print effort accompanies the digital push and features the faces of seniors living at or near the poverty level. The portrait-style images were shot by world-renowned photographer, Platon, whose work has graced over 20 Time magazine covers.

John Patroulis, worldwide chief creative officer of Grey, said: "This important effort was a labor of love for our creative team as was our partnership with Platon, one of the world’s great photographers."

To learn more about how you can help, visit aarpfoundation.org.