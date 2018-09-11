Aaptiv launches first TV ad in bid to dominate crowded fitness market

Audio fitness app Aaptiv has launched its first TV commercial as it fights to cut through the noise and dominate the hugely overpopulated fitness industry.

The on-demand aid, which boasts around 200,000 members and 2,500 workout programs, created the introductory campaign with creative agency PureGrowth. Last month, Aaptiv signed with R2C Group -- Peloton’s former media agency.

"We are excited to take the next step as a rapidly growing brand and introduce the entire country to Aaptiv," said Arjun Kapur, the company’s chief revenue officer. "As we introduce and pioneer the audio-fitness category, our first TV commercial is designed to help the viewers understand who we are, what we do, and how we are different.

"The digital fitness market is either over-priced or still solving the wrong problem and with this TV commercial, we hope to show viewers how Aaptiv is a new and effective way to get access to a premium fitness experience anywhere."

Each workout (covering activities like running, strength-training, yoga, indoor cycling and meditation) is created by one of Aaptiv's 20 certified trainers. Around 40 new classes are added every week.

Aaptiv was launched in 2016 by Ethan Agarwal. It has raised has more than $50 million from venture capital firms and companies including the Amazon Alexa Fund, Disney, and Bose.