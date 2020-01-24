AAF names 2020 Advertising Hall of Fame honorees

The American Advertising Federation (AAF) has announced the honorees for its 71st Annual Advertising Hall of Fame, which includes executives across advertising, communications, photography, entertainment and more.

Here are the 2020 inductees: Michael I. Roth, chairman and CEO, Interpublic Group; Richard Edelman, CEO, Edelman; Nina DiSesa, former chairman and chief creative officer, McCann; Judy McGrath, former chairman and CEO, MTV Networks; Wenda Harris Millard, vice chairman, MediaLink; J. Melvin Muse, founder and chairman emeritus, Muse Communications; Andrew Robertson, president and CEO, BBDO Worldwide; and Annie Leibovitz, renowned photographer.

"The 2020 Hall of Fame Honorees is comprised of true pioneers who have made profound contributions to advertising and our communities," said Carter Murray, FCB Worldwide CEO and chairman of the AAF, in a statement.

He added: "Their innovative thinking and creativity will continue to influence our industry for generations to come, and it’s a true honor to be able to recognize these legends and pay tribute to their outstanding accomplishments."

In addition to being honored as part of the 2020 Hall of Fame, Millard is being celebrated with the David Bell Award for Industry Service, which recognizes individuals who have made phenomenal contributions to the ad industry.

Leibovitz is also being awarded the President's Award for Lifetime Contributions to Advertising, an honor bestowed upon someone whose main career was not in advertising yet still played a major part in the industry. Actor Robert DeNiro last received this award in 2017.

The 2020 corporate honoree is IBM, making it the 11th company to ever be recognized as part of the Hall of Fame, which has been organized by the AAF since 1949.

All honorees will be celebrated at the 71st Annual Advertising Hall of Fame Induction Ceremonies & Gala Dinner on April 28 at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City.