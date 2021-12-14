'A master class in reactive marketing': Industry pros applaud Peloton's response to Sex and the City reboot death

by Diana Bradley Added 4 hours ago
Peloton Sex and the City
Mr. Big lives in Peloton's response ad to the Sexy and the City reboot

The fitness company had some help from Ryan Reynolds and his marketing firm Maximum Effort.

Did Ryan Reynolds just save Peloton? PR and marketing pros think so. 

Peloton’s stock plummeted by double digits on Thursday after Sex and the City character John James "Mr. Big" Preston, played by Chris Noth, died of a heart attack after riding on one of the fitness company’s bikes in the first episode of the series reboot.

On Sunday, Peloton released an ad in which Noth says he wants to “take another ride.” The spot includes a voiceover from Reynolds, explaining that “regular cycling stimulates and improves your heart, lungs, and circulation, reducing your risk of cardiovascular diseases. Cycling strengthens your heart muscles, lowers resting pulse, and reduces blood fat levels,” before concluding — “he’s alive.” Reynolds and his marketing company Maximum Effort created the spot.

In a LinkedIn post, FleishmanHillard social and digital communications practice lead Jennifer Mitchell Doncev called the spot the best crisis response she has ever seen.

“They used influencer marketing to issue their response,” she wrote. “They shared key medical information. They made me laugh and surprised me with the bravery of their approach.” 

Others in the industry mirrored Doncey’s remarks on Twitter, with many pointing out how impressed they were with Peloton’s lightning quick response…

Although Peloton knew its bike would be featured in the episode, the company said it had no idea Mr. Big would bite the dust after using one of its products, BuzzFeed reported. However, theories are flying around social media that the entire ordeal, including the response with Reynolds, was one big Peloton marketing stunt.

Stunt or not, Peloton’s stock rebounded on Monday after falling 7% over the past three sessions. 

This article originally appeared in PRWeek.

