'A master class in reactive marketing': Industry pros applaud Peloton's response to Sex and the City reboot death

Did Ryan Reynolds just save Peloton? PR and marketing pros think so.

Peloton’s stock plummeted by double digits on Thursday after Sex and the City character John James "Mr. Big" Preston, played by Chris Noth, died of a heart attack after riding on one of the fitness company’s bikes in the first episode of the series reboot.

On Sunday, Peloton released an ad in which Noth says he wants to “take another ride.” The spot includes a voiceover from Reynolds, explaining that “regular cycling stimulates and improves your heart, lungs, and circulation, reducing your risk of cardiovascular diseases. Cycling strengthens your heart muscles, lowers resting pulse, and reduces blood fat levels,” before concluding — “he’s alive.” Reynolds and his marketing company Maximum Effort created the spot.

In a LinkedIn post, FleishmanHillard social and digital communications practice lead Jennifer Mitchell Doncev called the spot the best crisis response she has ever seen.

“They used influencer marketing to issue their response,” she wrote. “They shared key medical information. They made me laugh and surprised me with the bravery of their approach.”

Others in the industry mirrored Doncey’s remarks on Twitter, with many pointing out how impressed they were with Peloton’s lightning quick response…

With all the armchair QBing from publicists (said with a sneer), kudos to Peloton for getting this out relatively fast with Big, a Peloton instructor and working with Ryan Reynolds' production company. https://t.co/AMTYpNCBGc — Jeremy Pepper (@jspepper) December 12, 2021

A master class in reactive marketing from Peloton. https://t.co/0alO3vlYIK — Andrew Bloch (@AndrewBloch) December 12, 2021

Good job to the marketing team at Peloton.



Meanwhile… pic.twitter.com/9W4HVfjkFX — Chris Harihar (@ChrisHarihar) December 13, 2021

And just like that, everyone is talking about Peloton as holiday shopping hits it’s peak. #marketing — Jam Khan (@jam_khan) December 13, 2021

SO WELL DONE Peloton marketing / communications / PR… maybe I’ll get back on mine now �� https://t.co/I4pibiALWc — Nicole Maas (@nicolebmaas) December 12, 2021

What a fabulous PR save by Peloton…. And turned around in just 48 hrs! �� #givethemaraise #hesalive https://t.co/sp1px5DRnL — Julia Hall Meadows (@julialhall) December 13, 2021

And just like that, Twitter proves (again) to be THE platform for brands to get their videos viewed. The numbers speak for themselves, and Twitter’s are, um, Big. �� @onepeloton pic.twitter.com/4zjP76FjWy — EJ Samson  (@ejsamson) December 12, 2021

Although Peloton knew its bike would be featured in the episode, the company said it had no idea Mr. Big would bite the dust after using one of its products, BuzzFeed reported. However, theories are flying around social media that the entire ordeal, including the response with Reynolds, was one big Peloton marketing stunt.

So the SATC reboot is sponsored by peloton and this whole thing was an elaborate marketing stunt.



�� https://t.co/Rmg1gHfMKN — Chrissa (@chrissahardy) December 12, 2021

I can’t sleep, and ONE of the many things on my mind is all of this #peloton talk. There’s no way @onepeloton was shocked by that last scene of #AndJustLikeThat + turned that “response” commercial THAT quickly. This is all marketing, and it’s working. And Just Like (IN ON) THAT. — Amanda Salas (@AmandaSalas) December 13, 2021

Stunt or not, Peloton’s stock rebounded on Monday after falling 7% over the past three sessions.

This article originally appeared in PRWeek.