9Rooftops launches Trajectory, a data-driven marketing division

Integrated marketing agency 9Rooftops has launched a data-driven offering called Trajectory in a push to strengthen its segmentation and targeting capabilities, the company said Thursday.

Trajectory uses data science and machine learning to plan and analyze client campaigns. Co-led by Amy Nixon, SVP and director of strategy and Josh MacCarty, VP and director of data science and analytics, Trajectory already works with clients including Coca-Cola and Qdoba Mexican Eats. The service is available to all existing 9Rooftops clients.

“[Data] has become increasingly important, and at the same time, increasingly difficult with the decay of cookies and the ability of marketers to track what's going on with their campaigns,” said Nixon. “We're interested in helping marketers figure out what exactly is the thing they most wish to know and how we can apply advanced data analysis to help them understand that.”

As part of its offering, 9Rooftops will analyze clients’ proprietary data alongside public data to develop campaign strategies. Trajectory will focus on first-party data as the industry moves away from third-party cookies.

The launch represents a trend among agencies to bring data capabilities in-house. According to Nixon, Trajectory’s tools allow it to measure audience data across various mediums, including podcasts. Trajectory will also provide attribution and predictive analytics as part of the offering.

“We find that a lot of times, marketers are held to what they can measure, as opposed to what they want to measure,” Nixon said. “We want to see marketers go beyond the standard campaign metrics to understand what consumers are feeling and doing.”