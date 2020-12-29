9 of the funniest ads of 2020

1. Apple ‘The Whole Working From Home Thing’

Apple’s “underdogs” are back — and this time, they’re tackling the challenges of working from home. The coworkers team up for a big presentation, but they’re interrupted by kids, pets and parents as they navigate the new pandemic normal. Thankfully, the group relies on Apple products to help them stay connected.

The film was created by Apple.

2. Procter & Gamble ‘When We All Come Together’

For the first time in history, P&G brought together seven of its brands in an interactive commercial created by fans. Users could direct the actions of actress Sofia Vergara and guests at her house party on the site WhenWeComeTogether.com. The most popular narrative, which featured Vergara needing help after a chili spill, aired in February during the Super Bowl. The spot included brands Bounty, Mr. Clean, Febreze, Olay, Charmin, Old Spice and Head & Shoulders, and spokespeople Troy Polamalu, Busy Philipps, and Isaiah Mustafa.

The film was created by Grey.

3. Bud Light ‘#PostyStore Inside Post’s Brain'

Rapper Post Malone faces a dilemma when he can’t choose between a Bud Light and a Bud Light Seltzer at the store. Malone’s head is filled with tiny workers, who are torn between the two beers and fight for control of his body. The team eventually realizes that Malone is rich and can purchase both the classic Bud Light and the new Bud Light Seltzer.

The film was created by Wieden + Kennedy.

4. Snickers ‘#SnickersFixtheWorld’

Snickers set out to save earth in its 2020 Super Bowl ad, which presciently declared that the world is “out of sorts.” The candy brand pointed to grown-ups riding scooters, babies named after produce and parents texting dirty pictures as a few of the world’s grievances. A singing crowd gathers together by a big hole in the ground, parodying the 1971 Coca-Cola “Hill-Top” commercial. The ad concludes when a giant Snickers bar drops into the hole from a helicopter in an attempt to fix the world’s problems.

The film was created by BBDO.

5. Mountain Dew ‘As Good as the Original’

Mountain Dew put a spin on the iconic “Here’s Johnny” scene from The Shining in a spot starring Bryan Cranston and Tracee Ellis Ross. The reimagined clip featured Cranston breaking down the door to get to Ross as she screams in terror. But, Ross stops being afraid after Cranston offers her a MTN Dew Zero Sugar.

The film was created by TBWA\Chiat\Day and produced by MJZ.

6. Hyundai ‘Smaht Pahk’

Hyundai recruited Massachusetts natives Chris Evans, John Krasinski, Rachel Dratch and David “Big Papi” Ortiz to showcase the car’s Remote Smart Parking Assist feature. In the ad, Evans and Dratch critique one man’s parking job using heavy Boston accents. When the man leaves, Krasinski pulls into the spot with his Sonata with the help of “smaht pahk.”

The film was created by Innocean USA.

7. Rocket Mortgage ‘Comfortable’

Jason Momoa starred in this 2020 Super Bowl ad, in which the actor gets comfortable at home by shedding his signature muscles and hair. The hilarious spot ends with Momoa relaxing at his house with his scrawny new frame.

The film was created by High Dive.

8. Mint Mobile ‘New ManageMint’

Mint Mobile owner Ryan Reynolds promoted the wireless mobile carrier via a PowerPoint presentation after the COVID-19 pandemic halted the campaign’s production. The ad pokes fun at PowerPoint presentations and the use of stock imagery, and even includes a cameo from Reynolds’ mom.

The film was created by Maximum Effort Productions.

9. Progressive Insurance ‘Tech Issues’

Progressive Insurance poked fun at virtual meetings in a relatable ad featuring Progessive team members working from home. The group struggles with interrupting each other, bad camera angles and household chores as they try to have a productive video call.

The film was created by Arnold Worldwide and produced by Station Film.