How 9 brands are reacting to Twitter's improved image crops

RIP odd Twitter crops.
Twitter users — social media managers included — rejoiced when the platform revealed this week that it is rolling out improvements to the way images are viewed and posted. Now photos uploaded to the site with an iOS or Android device will appear in Twitter’s timeline in their entirety.
Here’s how nine brands reacted to the news on Twitter:
Home Depot
This guy fits perfectly now! pic.twitter.com/Q6AkhUIUhb— The Home Depot (@HomeDepot) May 6, 2021
Aflac
Finally, the duck’s true height can be appreciated. pic.twitter.com/jpxh36JfXq— Aflac (@aflac) May 6, 2021
Target
Test pic.twitter.com/WUiDOQyKNg— Target (@Target) May 5, 2021
Universal Orland Resort
Good. #VelociCoaster needs to be shown in all its glory. pic.twitter.com/6mz58M0CVU— Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) May 5, 2021
Mini Cheddars
Thanks @Twitter Finally, the world can appreciate the full beauty of a Mini Cheddars mega-stack ���� pic.twitter.com/lVJdl1HvUY— Mini Cheddars (@MiniCheddars) May 6, 2021
Bush's Beans
finally I can post an entire can of bush’s beans pic.twitter.com/UZ0eU21llc— BUSH’S Beans (@BushsBeans) May 5, 2021
Coors Light Canada
This tall boy no longer has to duck in photos. pic.twitter.com/1GHrpmdPpF— Coors Light Canada (@coorslightca) May 5, 2021
John Deere
Our machines were made for this #twittercrop pic.twitter.com/n2k5fRHVMO— John Deere (@JohnDeere) May 6, 2021
Spider-Man: No Way Home
no crop, all jawline pic.twitter.com/mxQAJ7hnLl— Spider-Man: No Way Home (@SpiderManMovie) May 6, 2021
