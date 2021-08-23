9/11 Memorial & Museum wants the next generation to ‘Never Forget’ on 20th anniversary

As 9/11 approaches its 20th anniversary, many people can recall exactly where they were and what they were doing on September 11, 2001 — the day that changed the U.S., and the world, forever.

But there’s now a new generation of Americans reaching adulthood who don’t have any active memories of the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center or were born after 9/11. The National September 11 Memorial & Museum (9/11 MM) launched The Never Forget Fund, a new fund dedicated to supporting 9/11 MM’s educational programs to spread awareness for younger Americans.

The launch includes “Remember,” a national PSA starring Chloe Downey, the granddaughter of FDNY chief Raymond Downey, who oversaw special operations and died in the attacks.

In the spot, Downey, who never met her grandfather, goes through the museum and learns about the attacks and the nearly 3,000 people who lost their lives. The campaign, created by D.C.-based agency Subject Matter, will also include print and OOH versions of the PSA.

Downey represents the young Americans who are learning more about the attacks as they get older. John Legend also contributed music to the PSA, playing a major role in the spot’s creative direction.

“When the foundation was first started it was all about how do we build a lasting place of remembrance and reflection for future generations,” Josh Cherwin, chief advancement officer for the National September 11 Memorial & Museum, told Campaign US. “But what is really different about this anniversary, is that the first of those future generations has officially arrived on our doorstep. None of it is theory anymore. It is real.”

The museum will honor the 20th anniversary with a commemorative ticket, a hand-etched metal keepsake that includes admission to the museum.

The Never Forget Fund also launched September 11: The Day That Changed the World, a digital poster exhibit to help younger generations learn about 9/11. The exhibit is available in schools and libraries across the U.S.

The campaign extends into buildings throughout New York City, which will light up their facades and rooftops in “memorial blue,” in partnership with NYC & Co.

9/11 MM also plans to directly engage with younger audiences through its social channels. The museum is asking the public to post a picture at any point on September 11, from wherever they are.

The effort is inspired by Spencer Finch’s work, Trying to Remember the Color of the Sky on That September Morning, which is featured in the museum. The work consists of individual sheets of Fabriano Italian paper, hand-painted different shades of blue with water colors. The sheets represent the victims of the 2001 attacks and the 1993 World Trade Center bombing.

“[The social campaign] is meant to create a shared moment of remembrance of that day with a recognition of how we are all connected to each other underneath the same big sky,” Cherwin said.

9/11 MM hopes that the campaign will attract new partners, supporters and donors, which will help sustain the organization. But educating a new generation about one of the most pivotal moments in U.S. history is always a top priority.

“We are trying to pass on to this new generation the hope, resilience and unity we shared in the aftermath of 9/11 as an experience and lesson for how we can, even in the face of unfathomable loss, adversity and tragedy, really overcome that through compassion,” Cherwin said.