8 innovative Mother’s Day campaigns

Mother’s Day has always been a major retail holiday, but Moms are looking for more than chocolate or flowers in the wake of the past year.

Consumers plan to spend more than usual on mom after a tough year that forced mothers to juggle homeschool and work or quit their jobs. Others were unable to visit children or grandchildren for more than a year.

According to the National Retail Federation, 83% of consumers plan to celebrate Mother’s Day this year, and say they’ll spend $220.48 on average — $16 more than they spent last year, and the highest total recorded in the survey’s history.

Brands are looking to be sensitive to these circumstances in their Mothers Day campaigns, while delivering the message that not all mothers look the same.

Campaign US rounded up a few of our favorites:

BLK

BLK, a dating app for Black singles, partnered with up-and-coming artists to celebrate single Black mothers. Illustrators Princess Kay, Thaddeus Coates and Carmelle Kendall created a series of digital cards that show appreciation for maternal figures in the Black community, which include messages like, “Melanated Mom Makin’ Moves. By no man necessary.”

Billie

DTC shaving company Billie partnered with Spanish photographer and filmmaker Camila Falquez on a series of portraits that capture the beauty of postpartum bodies. The photos are meant to relieve women of the societal stress to “snap back” to their pre-baby bodies. The series is featured on Billie’s Instagram account.

I Support the Girls

Nonprofit organization I Support the Girls is encouraging people to donate new or gently used nursing bras as part of its mission to distribute essential items to homeless women. The non-profit teamed up with creative agency Fancy on the “Lift a Mom'' social media campaign, which includes illustrated, shareable assets. People can also donate cash or purchase from an Amazon wish list.

Saucony

Sneaker brand Saucony compared motherhood to running in the short film, “The Marathon That Never Ends.” The spot, created by Hummingbird Content Studio and directed by Quinn Kathermanand, features real mothers during pandemic. The women are seen only by their shoes, but the emotions still shine through as one exhausted mom eats cereal from the floor while another anxiously taps her foot at the table. But, the moms never stop pushing. “This is motherhood,” the tagline reads.

Teleflora

Floral delivery service Teleflora paid tribute to moms’ hard work during the pandemic in the campaign, “Drawn to Mom,” which revists the past year through a child’s perspective. The girl draws photos of her mom teaching her to ride a bike, and playing with her sibling while her mom struggles to work. Despite the challenges, the girl is grateful to have mom by her side. The campaign was created by Wonderful Agency and led by executive creative director Damian Claassens.

T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and HomeGoods

T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and HomeGoods went the funny route with their spot, “Put It in Your Cart,” created by McCann. The spot features four moms singing a parody of the Roxette classic “Listen To Your Heart,” as they give advice for gift givers of all ages. Emil Nava, known for his work with Rianna, Dua Lipa and more, directed the spot.

The Marshall Plan for Moms

The Marshall Plan for Moms, led by Girls Who Code CEO Reshma Saujani, launched its “Moms Deserve More Flower Store,” an online flower shop that raises awareness for the unseen costs of being a mother. The campaign, created by SS+K, offers real flower bouquets priced according to data shown for unpaid work. Some examples: the $800 billion Unpaid Work bouquet, $13,000 Lack of Childcare bouquet and the $36,000 Loss job bouquet.

The Chick Mission

Nonprofit organization The Chick Mission spotlighted the lack of fertility benefits for women with cancer. The campaign, created by Mischief @ No Fixed Address, can be seen on a billboard in Times Square and LinkNYC kiosks across New York City’s five boroughs.The billboard includes the message, “Having Cancer Isn’t A Choice. Having Kids Still Should Be,” while the kiosks will include an ultrasound of a woman rendered infertile by cancer.