72andSunny wins 'Holy Grail of creative briefs' after Trojan condoms review

The brand is targeting a new generation of consumers.

Trojan Brand Condoms has chosen 72andSunny New York as its lead creative agency.

The brand, part of Church & Dwight Co., has tasked its agency with engaging a new generation of consumers which have evolving behaviors and attitudes towards sex and dating.

The first piece of work is expected to launch later this summer.

"Of course we're thrilled to be partnering with Trojan," Justine Armour, ECD 72andSunny New York.

"The Holy Grail of creative briefs! We've loved getting to know the team so far, and having a chance to shape the cultural conversation around why using condoms is so important. We're excited by this challenge."

Bruce Weiss, vice president of marketing, Trojan Brand Condoms, added: "We are excited to have 72andSunny on the Trojan team. Their work is truly insight based and impactful. Furthermore, they share the passion behind the Trojan brand’s mission of promoting sexual health."  

Information regarding the incumbent was not immediately available.

Trojan parent company Church & Dwight split digital creative and social media responsibilities for nine of its brands between Razorfish and iCrossing back in the fall of 2016. 

Publicis' Razorfish was awarded lead digital responsibilities, including creative, strategy, data and consumer insights, search and social media for Trojan, First Response, Batiste Dry Shampoo, RePhresh and Replens brands.

Hearst-owned iCrossing was tapped to handle digital marketing, including creative, strategic planning, technology and content marketing for OxiClean, Oragel, Nair and Vitafusion.

