72andSunny taps ‘Jackass’ creator for Tony Hawk game spots

Gaming company Activision has combined two Tony Hawk classics that boosted interest in skateboarding when they were introduced more than 20 years ago.

The company is hoping Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1 + 2 creates a sense of nostalgia among older gamers and captures the enduring popularity of Hawk, who retired from the sport in 2003.

Activision agency 72andSunny has some fun with Hawk’s cross-generational appeal in the Be the GOAT campaign to promote the game reboot.

The agency tapped Jeff Tremaine, a creator of another early millennium classic, the MTV show, “Jackass,” to direct social films in which players mistakenly think they can skate like Hawk in real life.

In Skate Dad, a father empties a pool and tells his kids that he’s going to do a 900 -- that’s a 900-degree aerial spin -- Hawk’s record-setting maneuver, while his kids wisely question his abilities. Right on cue, dad gets on his board and promptly faceplants on the concrete.

Hawk makes a cameo appearance in Mail Carrier, which follows the pattern of an overconfident player crashing, but this time the postal carrier flexes up on Hawk before tumbling.

72andSunny also brought on former professional skateboarder, director and cinematographer Greg Hunt to shoot a separate spot called Warehouse. Hawk also appears in the ad, which harkens back to a top-level location that only the best of the older players will recall from the original games.

Hawk is also a global brand ambassador for Vans, so his Old Skool shoes get their share of attention.