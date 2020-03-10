72andSunny names Evin Shutt CEO

72andSunny’s Global Chief Operating Officer and Partner Evin Shutt has been promoted to Chief Executive Officer.

Matt Jarvis becomes co-chairman of the global company effective immediately.

As the first employee of 72andSunny in 2004, Evin Shutt has played a vital role in shaping the company’s success in its 15-year history, turning the values of the company into growth and action.

The agency has grown from five people around one table to more than 700 staffers in five offices across Los Angeles, New York, Amsterdam, Sydney and Singapore.

"After 15 years we have taken 72andSunny to a very high basecamp. Our track record of success, the depth and quality of our relationships, and the company's strong creative identity and talent have put us in a position of strength as we grow into the future," said Shutt. "For a company whose mantra is ‘comfort with change,’ the dynamism of the market plays to our advantage and unlocks new ways for us to bring value to our clients, and meaning for our people."

Shutt has been a key driver of 72andSunny's global expansion, the incubation and launch of Hecho Studios, the corporate responsibility consulting practice, Brand Citizens, and 72andSunny's leadership position in Talent and Culture.

Jarvis said: "Evin is an innovator with a bias for action. She leads with a fearless spirit and is relentless in the pursuit of unignorable creativity, massive cultural impact, and personal growth of our people. We are all stewards of 72andSunny, and having Evin as our shot-caller unlocks further ambition and energy for all of us to seize the exciting future which lies ahead."