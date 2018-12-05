72andSunny named NFL's new creative agency of record

The NFL has awarded its creative agency of record account to 72andSunny.

It beat out competition from Wieden+Kennedy, Venables Bell & Partners and Goodby Silverstein and Partners.

"As a company steeped in sports expertise and passion, it’s a dream come true to partner with the NFL and help tell the next chapter of their story," said Glenn Cole, creative co-chair and founder.

The NFL issued both an RFI and an RFP regarding its overall marketing business earlier this year.

Tim Ellis joined the NFL as its new CMO over the summer following a stint at Activision Blizzard Inc -- an account which recently went up for review and was retained by 72andSunny.

Ellis said: "72andSunny has brilliant creative and marketing strategists that possess a deep understanding of our brand and the audiences we are trying to reach.

"An important element they will bring to the NFL is not only how to excite our core audience, but also how to engage and recruit the next generation of football fans and their relationship with our sport."

Incumbent Grey, which held the NFL account for a decade and decided not to pitch, declined to comment.

The WPP shop worked on a series of iconic spots with the brand. One of the more impactful campaigns was "Listen" -- an ad built around a real 911 call to raise awareness of domestic violence over the football season.