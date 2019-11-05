72andSunny Amsterdam wins Audi global creative pitch

Audi has tapped 72andSunny Amsterdam as the winner of its global creative pitch.

The agency’s Amsterdam office, with support from its network, will develop the auto brand’s upcoming global brand campaign. The work is expected to launch in the first quarter of 2020.

72andSunny will focus on redefining and breathing new life into Audi’s Vorsprung durch Technik slogan, with a shift from technical possibilities to customer needs and desires.

"Vorsprung is globally becoming more and more a question of perspective, of an inner attitude," said Sven Schuwirth, head of brand Audi, digital business and customer experience, in a statement. "We are recharging the Audi brand emotionally and internationally."

Audi is also looking to strengthen its brand image and connect with progressive target groups, while refreshing the meaning of contemporary luxury.

This is the first car brand that 72andSunny has partnered with out of its Amsterdam office.

Carlo Cavallone, executive creative director, partner at 72andSunny Amsterdam, said in a statement that the agency is "thrilled to be working with [Audi] on their next chapter – it’s a big challenge and we’re all up for it."

72andSunny Amsterdam’s new work does not affect Venables Bell and Partners, Audi’s longstanding creative agency of record in the U.S. They have been working together since 2006.

Audi called a review earlier this year for its U.K. creative business, putting 37-year incumbent Bartle Bogle Hegarty on alert. Campaign US believes that the global pitch was separate from the U.K. review.

In May, Audi of America has ended an eight-year relationship with AKQA and farmed out its digital business to four agencies. Campaign US learned at the time that that The automotive brand is working with Rauxa to wrangle digital marketing, U.K.-based Ixis for data analytics, as well as existing partners SOMO and Designory for technical development and product enterprise/content respectively.