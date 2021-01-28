700 prospects use TikTok to try to get jobs at Day One Agency

NEW YORK: It’s no secret that Gen Z is all over TikTok, so why not use the platform to recruit junior staffers for positions that require someone who knows social media inside and out?

That’s exactly what Day One Agency is doing. In August, the firm launched a campaign called #CreativeSinceDayOne on TikTok, Instagram and LinkedIn to find and hire two creative apprentices.

Cofounder and CEO Josh Rosenberg explained that D1A has run an apprenticeship program for new graduates since the agency launched in 2014. Successful applicants get to work at Day One for two months, and if they impress the agency, permanently.

Day One senior creative Fritz Gilbert is an influencer in his own right, with 360,000 TikTok followers, and he also creates TikTok videos for clients. Rosenberg said he realized that Gilbert needed an apprentice and asked him to use social media to find one.

Gilbert put a call to action on Day One’s social channels and his personal accounts asking applicants to share a short video telling the agency about themselves on TikTok, Instagram, Stories or Reels with the hashtag #CreativeSinceDayOne.

The video got more than 300,000 views across social channels, and within one month, Day One got more than 700 entries across Instagram, LinkedIn and TikTok.

“We usually get 50 to 100 applications in a month’s time [when we go through usual recruiting channels],” said Rosenberg. “More came in through TikTok than through Instagram or LinkedIn.”

Asked about the caliber of video applications, he said everyone took it seriously, and his firm was impressed with the talent across platforms.

Day One interviewed 10 people and hired two as apprentices in mid-September. One, Caleb Brent, became a full-time creative coordinator at Day One last month.

This was Brent’s job application video on TikTok.

Asked what stood out in videos from the 10 people Day One interviewed, Rosenberg said they knew how to get the agency’s attention.

“That’s important because we are always trying to get the attention of our clients’ consumers when we are creating our own branded content,” he said. “They also told compelling stories in a clear and concise way and made a case as to why they deserved to get an apprenticeship. They showed their passion to create and tell the stories that matter, which is what we do at our agency.”

In the future, Day One plans to use TikTok, Instagram and other popular social media platforms as recruiting tools.

Day One isn’t alone in using TikTok as a recruitment platform. Last month, Small Girls PR conducted interviews in real-time with a job candidate on TikTok.

This story first appeared on PRWeek US.