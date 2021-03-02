Should 6 Dr. Seuss titles be pulled?

Dr. Seuss books are a staple in childhood literature, with some of the most iconic rhymes and characters in history. That is why Dr. Seuss Enterprises’ decision to stop publishing six titles including And to Think That I Saw it on Mulberry Street, If I Ran the Zoo, McElligot’s Pool, On Beyond Zebra!, Scrambled Eggs Super! and The Cat’s Quizzer has caught many by surprise.

The company, which oversees Theodor Seuss Geisel’s estate, explained that the move comes from an ongoing effort to “ensure Dr. Seuss Enterprises’ catalog represents and supports all communities and families,” after the titles have been accused of racist and offensive imagery. Dr. Seuss Enterprises told the Associated Press the decision was made last year after months of discussion.

Some Twitter users believe the company made the right decision, while others believe it is a partisan attack on a classic. Twitter has now flagged the discussion as a sensitive topic.

Yes, there has been an outcry from the Asian community. Ever since the coronavirus, hate crimes against Asians have increased in this country. #DrSuess’s own foundation is removing a whole SIX books for good reasons. Kids have to be taught to hate. Let’s not help with that https://t.co/aBuOGMjc6g — Give Tara Dublin Josh Hawley’s Book Deal (@taradublinrocks) March 2, 2021

The left wants to destroy Dr. Seuss because he's the father of children's literature and he happens to also be white and from a time period where everything wasn't PC.



It has nothing to do with 'racial undertones' and everything to do with destroying another American legend. — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) March 2, 2021

If we’re canceling Dr. Seuss, why not also Roald Dahl? And why limit to books? Why not cancel Chanel? Wasn’t she a literal Nazi agent? Yet look at the continued world-wide appeal of that brand. FTR, I hate cancel culture, but also hate inconsistency. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) March 2, 2021

Amid all this, some users are celebrating the author’s birthday and National Read Across America Day.

Happy birthday to an author I grew up reading, Dr. Seuss! pic.twitter.com/sqVaMCzu7L — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) March 2, 2021

What is your take on Dr. Seuss Enterprises’ decision?