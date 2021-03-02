Should 6 Dr. Seuss titles be pulled?

by Sabrina Sanchez Added 4 hours ago

Many people think cancel culture is at work.

Dr. Seuss books are a staple in childhood literature, with some of the most iconic rhymes and characters in history. That is why Dr. Seuss Enterprises’ decision to stop publishing six titles including And to Think That I Saw it on Mulberry Street, If I Ran the Zoo, McElligot’s Pool, On Beyond Zebra!, Scrambled Eggs Super! and The Cat’s Quizzer has caught many by surprise.

The company, which oversees Theodor Seuss Geisel’s estate, explained that the move comes from an ongoing effort to “ensure Dr. Seuss Enterprises’ catalog represents and supports all communities and families,” after the titles have been accused of racist and offensive imagery. Dr. Seuss Enterprises told the Associated Press the decision was made last year after months of discussion.

Some Twitter users believe the company made the right decision, while others believe it is a partisan attack on a classic. Twitter has now flagged the discussion as a sensitive topic.

Amid all this, some users are celebrating the author’s birthday and National Read Across America Day.

What is your take on Dr. Seuss Enterprises’ decision?

Tags

Subscribe today for just $116 a year

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.com , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a subscriber

GET YOUR CAMPAIGN DAILY FIX

The latest work, news, advice, comment and analysis, sent to you every day

register free

Follow us

@Campaignliveus CampaignUS