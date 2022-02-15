6 brands parody Coinbase’s Super Bowl QR code spot

Six brands, including the Super Bowl LVI-winning Los Angeles Rams, quickly made parodies of Coinbase’s much-talked-about ad that ran during the big game.

The cryptocurrency exchange platform’s spot couldn’t have been more minimalist if it tried. It featured only a bouncing QR code, leading those who scanned it to Coinbase's site, which was promoting a $15 Bitcoin giveaway for joining the cryptocurrency marketplace.

After airing the 60-second, $14 million ad, Coinbase was mentioned 79,000 times on Twitter, making it the most-talked about brand on the platform during the game, according to social media monitoring company Brandwatch. Coinbase’s app temporarily crashed, presumably due to the massive influx of traffic from its ad.

Here is how other brands reimagined the spot…

Los Angeles Rams

BRB GONNA GO ENJOY THIS DUB pic.twitter.com/cNbPja8sQg — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) February 14, 2022

BarkBox

Shopify

i have a qr code too pic.twitter.com/8krZktTbYP — Shopify (@Shopify) February 14, 2022

Mr. Peanut

What did the QR code say? I was busy getting snacks #PlantersAllorOne pic.twitter.com/PWMzKFdY1q — Mr. Peanut (@MrPeanut) February 14, 2022

Avocados from Mexico

Irish Spring

This story first appeared on PRWeek US.