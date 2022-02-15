6 brands parody Coinbase’s Super Bowl QR code spot

by Diana Bradley Added 22 minutes ago
Barkbox replaced Coinbase's QR code ad with a dog head
Barkbox was one of the brands responding quickly to Coinbase's Super Bowl ad.

Even the new NFL champion got in on the fun.

Six brands, including the Super Bowl LVI-winning Los Angeles Rams, quickly made parodies of Coinbase’s much-talked-about ad that ran during the big game.

The cryptocurrency exchange platform’s spot couldn’t have been more minimalist if it tried. It featured only a bouncing QR code, leading those who scanned it to Coinbase's site, which was promoting a $15 Bitcoin giveaway for joining the cryptocurrency marketplace. 

After airing the 60-second, $14 million ad, Coinbase was mentioned 79,000 times on Twitter, making it the most-talked about brand on the platform during the game, according to social media monitoring company Brandwatch. Coinbase’s app temporarily crashed, presumably due to the massive influx of traffic from its ad. 

Here is how other brands reimagined the spot…

Los Angeles Rams

BarkBox

Shopify

Mr. Peanut

Avocados from Mexico 

Irish Spring

This story first appeared on PRWeek US.

Tags

Subscribe today for just $116 a year

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.com , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a subscriber

GET YOUR CAMPAIGN DAILY FIX

Don’t miss your daily fix of breaking news, latest work, advice and commentary.

register free

Follow us

@Campaignliveus CampaignUS CampaignLiveUS