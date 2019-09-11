These 5 women-founded brands have community at the core

Women of Impact, a pitch competition aimed at supporting women-founded brands that have community at the heart of their products or services, has narrowed the race down to five finalists.

The five brands include: MoneyGirls, Fuse Sneakers, Powerplay, Mommy Matters and Mightywell.

These women-led companies will compete live at Luminary on September 24. The Women in Impact event was created by Berlin Cameron and Luminary in partnership with Marie Claire, Ellevate and Centro.

The winner will receive a variety of resources and services valued at $75,000 that will help amplify and strengthen her brand. Support will stretch across creative, media, professional development, workspace, networking and more.

"I’m always looking for new ways to help female founders accomplish their goals," said Jen DaSilva, president of Berlin Cameron, who is one of the competition’s judges and creators. "This pitch competition is our way of building community and giving brands the tools and resources to take their business to the next level."

The other judges include Cate Luzio, founder and CEO, Luminary; Danielle McNally, executive editor, MarieClaire.com; Laura Mignott, CEO, DFlash; and Shermin Lakha, CEO, LVLUP; and April Weeks, EVP, media services and operations, Centro.

"Luminary is committed to helping women accelerate their businesses and having access to a supportive network of people and insights makes a significant difference," said Luzio, who co-created the event with DaSilva.

She added: "We are redefining pitch competition rewards by creating a truly unique prize package of the services and support that women need to build and grow successful businesses, amplify their messages, and increase their overall reach and impact."

Find more information on the finalists below.

MoneyGirls: is a platform where young women start their financial lives.

Fuse Sneakers: is a sustainable sneaker brand that is committed toUN's sustainable development goals while creating community and positive impact at every level of its production.