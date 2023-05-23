5 Minutes with Campaign: How AAPI representation in pop culture has influenced brands
Asian Americans are often grouped into one category, despite their differences. Former R/GA chief marketing officer Ashish Prashar and Ataboy co-founder and creative director Vikkal Parikh share how representation in pop culture and brands can help change public perception.
For full access to this article, you must be a Campaign US subscriber.
Click here to view our subscription options, which now include access to the 2023 Agency Performance Review — a comprehensive analysis of agency business in the past year.
If you are already a subscriber and can't see this article: Click here to activate your subscription.
For support, please email: campaignusa.support@haymarketmedia.com or call (800) 381-0891.