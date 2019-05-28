4A's launches Conscious Creative Movement with David&Goliath

Welcome to the Conscious Creative Movement.

It’s a new breed of purpose-driven powerhouse that brings together heart-driven creators who believe ideas and positive thinking can change the world for the better.

The initiative, launched by the 4A’s in partnership with David&Goliath, will tackle transformative work such as increasing diverse leadership in our industry, reducing carbon footprints and helping families transition from homelessness.

Marla Kaplowitz, president and CEO at 4A’s, said: "There has never been a better time than now for creativity to bring change to the world. Our agency community has the power to generate purposeful impact to change the lives of many, while also driving revenue and growth for their clients and brands."

The initial creators include Matt Curry, chief creative officer at Butler, Shine, Stern & Partners; Jason Harris, CEO of Mekanism; Kat Gordon, founder of the 3% Conference; Tiffany Persons, founder of Shine on Sierra Leone; Lauren Rieckhoff and Karen Duffy, co-founders of wilyfoXX; Bill Oberlander, co-founder and executive creative director of Oberland; Kirk Souder, co-founder of Enso; Mick Ebeling, founder and CEO of Not Impossible Labs; Treger and Rob Strasberg, creators of Humble Design; Libby Brockhoff, CEO and founder of Odysseus Arms and; artist Robert Vargas.

Each of these members have demonstrated their clout in the purpose-driven field through creative work.

"As creators in the modern era, we have this amazing opportunity to step outside of the conventions of our creative industry and not just talk about purpose, but truly live it," said David Angelo, founder and chairman of David&Goliath.

"To create a new paradigm for creative impact. One that is sustainable, measurable and contributes to the greater good of the whole, not just ourselves. To be conscious in a world of creativity is about being authentic to our true selves and empathetic to the world around us, while effectively growing our businesses and making an impact.

"This movement is about recognizing the creators who are genuinely making a difference in the world in hopes of inspiring others to do the same."

Conscious Creative will take on many forms and can exist as an advertisement, film, mural, speech, song, or a cultural movement. This isn’t about one-off executions -- it’s about a shift to a purpose-led mindset.

Creators who believe in the power of positive thinking to change the world can get inspired at ccm.aaaa.org.