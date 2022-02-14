4A’s Foundation and VMLY&R team up on Black talent recruitment effort

Despite countless initiatives to recruit, retain and include Black talent, the advertising industry has fallen short on delivering on pledges and developing career opportunities.

On Monday, the 4A’s Foundation and VMLY&R revealed a new initiative to tackle the issue from another angle, called Dear Black Talent.

Dear Black Talent stems from the foundation’s multiple programs around recruiting, retaining and advancing the careers of diverse talent, including the Multicultural Advertising Intern Program, professional development program Vanguard and 365 Black Print, an effort to continually support Black talent year round.

The intiative also stems from VMLY&R’s efforts to reckon with systemic issues in advertising in the wake of George Floyd’s murder and the Black Lives Matter movement during the summer of 2020.

“We decided we would take a specific stance by asking: How do Black lives matter to us in the agency?” said Amber Chenevert, group director, strategy and insights, VMLY&R. “How we might put our resources and thinking behind being more inclusive in a space where we have control – our industry.”

VMLY&R reached out to the 4A’s to partner on the initiative so they could expand the effort beyond the agency’s four walls. What resulted was Dear Black Talent, an online recruitment platform that aims to attract more Black talent into the industry while supporting those considering returning.

“We want talent to come and know it is a resource and pipeline for their success,” said Stacey Abreu, projects and engagement director, 4A’s Foundation.

The website offers more than just job opportunities by sharing stories about Black talent and their journeys in the industry, educational resources and networking opportunities. It also features Black role models across a variety of roles and disciplines, so prospective and returning talent can see themselves in the jobs they hope to pursue.

Upon visiting the website, people are immediately pointed to a quiz that helps them determine the right job opportunities based on their skill sets.

The initiative launches with support from Yahoo, Kettle, Hill Holliday, Campbell Ewald, BBH USA, Leo Burnett, Omnicom Health Group, Day One Agency, McKinney and Brunner. Each agency has a dedicated page where they can update visitors on the latest job opportunities and write a mission statement about why Black talent should consider their organization.

Partners will meet monthly with the Dear Black Talent team to ensure continued progress.

“Partners are committing to taking a talent-first approach to Black talent by supporting and grooming them appropriately,” Abreu said. “It’s their opportunity to shine to Black talent in the industry.”

As Dear Black Talent develops, it plans to host more events and networking opportunities for talent that candidly address the challenges the industry faces from a DE&I perspective, with the end goal of building a community for Black talent, Chenevert added.

To get the word out, Dear Black Talent is leaning into social media, newsletters and spreading the word across the 4A’s and VMLY&R’s networks. Media agencies that have signed onto the initiative are also funding a media buy to reach the target audience.