The 4A’s Foundation celebrates interns with a full week of events

The 4A’s Foundation is honoring college students in its Multicultural Advertising Intern Program (MAIP) with a week-long calendar of virtual events to connect students with potential employers.

The event, which kicked off on Monday, celebrates more than 400 students that participated in this year’s program across the advertising and media industries. Students that are selected to participate undergo Spring training, a-12 week virtual series with a mentor and collaborate with cross-national teams on a project.

Over the course of the week, the 4A’s Foundation will host a diversity career fair and MAIP Con, a virtual conference where diverse talent can tune into panels and breakout sessions led by companies including Dentsu, Omnicom Health Group, GCI, Facebook and Google. Panels cover topics including creativity and COVID, how to interview, how to apply your emotions professionally and networking with other people of color.

MAIP Interns can also participate in MAIP Greenhouse, a series of 15-minute sessions where 82 partners of the foundation from agency and client organizations review their creative portfolios.

The event comes at a time when agencies face an acute talent crunch, and are revamping their diverse hiring practices.

“This program provides agencies with a streamlined resource to an amazing group of talent,” said Simon Fenwick, EVP of talent equity and inclusion at the 4A’s. “We're preparing this young talent for working within the industry, [including through] supervisor training.”

This year, more than 200 agencies and organizations hired students who graduated from the MAIP program, including IPG’s Mediabrands, McCann Worldgroup, Omnicom and WPP, more than in previous years. According to Fenwick, some students have already received full-time offers at agencies, though the exact number was not immediately available.

The MAIP program recently concluded its 11th year running. The 4A’s Foundation expects to host an alumni event in November to connect seasoned talent with employers.