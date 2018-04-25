360i's Sarah Hofstetter shifts to chair after five years as CEO

360i’s Sarah Hofstetter is stepping into the role of chair after more than 10 years at the agency and nearly five as CEO. President Jared Belsky is succeeding Hofstetter as chief executive.

Belsky joined 360i in 2008 to lead the Atlanta office as managing director. Five years later, he was named president of the agency, which counts the likes of HBO, Mondelez, National Geographic and DSW among its client roster. Prior to 360i, Belsky held various marketing roles, including working at Coca-Cola’s Fanta brand and Avenue A (now known as SapientRazorfish).

In her new role as chair, Hofstetter will actively work with the 360i leadership team, including Belsky, recently minted New York President Abbey Klaassen and Chief Creative Office Menno Kluin. She will also continue to work on key client relationships, attract and retain existing accounts and focus on thought leadership for the Dentsu Aegis Network shop.

Hofstetter’s shift comes two days after former 360i chair Bryan Wiener was appointed CEO of comScore.

"After five transformative years at the helm of 360i and partnering with Jared to guide the agency, I’m thrilled for our employees and clients to get even more exposure to his brilliant leadership," said Hofstetter in a statement. "One of the things that I love about this agency – and this industry – is that we never rest on our laurels. We’re always thinking about what’s next. Together with Jared and the rest of our stellar leadership team, I couldn’t be more excited for what the future holds."

Earlier this year, Hofstetter was named as one of Campaign US’ Digital 40 Over 40 honorees. Before her time at 360i, Hofstetter founded Kayak Communications, a full-service strategic communications firm, where she also served as president.