360i and OMD battling it out in final days of JCPenney digital media pitch

by Oliver McAteer Added 5 hours ago

The account is believed to be worth $150 million.

Agencies 360i and OMD are going head to head for JCPenney’s U.S. digital media business, Campaign US has learned.

The two incumbents are battling it out for an account believed to be worth around $150 million as the review draws to a close in the coming days. 

360i looks after search, with OMD handling other digital media. 

Independent consultant, R3, is believed to be running the review. Representation was unavailable to comment at the time this story was published. 

OMD deferred calls to the client. 360i and JCPenney declined to comment.

The news follows a recent split between the retail giant and Badger & Winters. The creative agency began working with them in early 2018. Before that, JCPenney was partnered with mcgarrybowen.

Tags

Subscribe today for just $89 a year

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.com , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a subscriber

GET YOUR CAMPAIGN DAILY FIX

The latest work, news, advice, comment and analysis, sent to you every day

register free

Follow us

@Campaignliveus CampaignUS