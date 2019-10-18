360i and OMD battling it out in final days of JCPenney digital media pitch

Agencies 360i and OMD are going head to head for JCPenney’s U.S. digital media business, Campaign US has learned.

The two incumbents are battling it out for an account believed to be worth around $150 million as the review draws to a close in the coming days.

360i looks after search, with OMD handling other digital media.

Independent consultant, R3, is believed to be running the review. Representation was unavailable to comment at the time this story was published.

OMD deferred calls to the client. 360i and JCPenney declined to comment.

The news follows a recent split between the retail giant and Badger & Winters. The creative agency began working with them in early 2018. Before that, JCPenney was partnered with mcgarrybowen.