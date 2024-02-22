3 ways to protect the Black community from AI

AI represents endless possibilities for acceleration, but also discrimination — especially when it comes to the Black community.

AI relies on existing information and patterns — systems rife with inequality. Without intervention, it can amplify the racism and bias Black Americans face every day.

We are at a pivotal moment for AI, where we can set the technology on the correct course or continue to suffer the ills of the past.

Here's what we need to do to remove bias from AI right now.

Make inclusion AI's critical job

Technology is inherently neutral; it functions however humans program it. Program it for good.

AI's immense computational power can evaluate the impact of discrimination on real-life outcomes. For example, mortgage algorithms have systematically charged Black and Latino borrowers higher interest rates, according to a UC Berkeley study. Another study from Georgia Tech found that self-driving cars guided by AI performed worse at detecting people with dark skin.

The same tool that drove these outcomes could also quantify the impact of racism on the Black community and play out suggestions for restorative actions. Black Americans have endured racism across infrastructural systems, and AI could be the perfect tool to call out those inequities and finally interrupt racism in this country.

Use AI to drive Black representation

From stereotypes to colorism to focuses on historical trauma, the Black community faces many challenges with representation. AI-generated content exacerbates this due to biases in data used to train AI tools. The results of this failure have a profound impact on the Black community, ranging from images that misrepresent components of Black identity (like hair textures and styles) to facial recognition software that misidentifies people with darker skin tones, resulting in unnecessary encounters with our criminal punishment systems.

Let's leverage AI to fix representation right now. Train AI to closely study art and photography depicting the Black community and improve the quality of its outputs. Use it as an ever-present listening ear. When it misses the mark, enable it to learn directly from the community it under-serves.

By introducing a clear feedback loop, AI can help solve a problem it contributes to while driving millions of representative images.

Demand a more inclusive tech space

AI’s rapid expansion demands more diverse talent. Current demographics suggest that most AI engineers in the U.S. are overwhelmingly white and male. They embed their own experiences and biases within the tools they build without realizing it.

Inviting the Black community to take part in developing AI now can provide forums for input and feedback about their challenges and needs.

To move toward an inclusive future, tech companies must closely examine their hiring practices to ensure they prioritize marginalized communities. Diverse organizations outperform their competitors, and a more inclusive workforce bolsters market resiliency.

Finally, partnerships with community organizations can also offer insight into the Black experience and expose Black people to opportunities in tech.

Without intervention, AI can be a tipping point toward inequality. But with the right interventions, it can do the opposite — and help solve human bias and racism.

If we keep this reality in mind, we can devise ways for our industry to leverage AI with empathy and equity.

Kirstyn Nimmo is group director, inclusive design and marketing strategy at Code and Theory.