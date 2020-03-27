3 NYC-based female creatives support local businesses with unused MTA fares

With social-distancing and self-quarantine guidelines firmly in place in New York, the vast majority of people in the city are no longer riding the subway or busses. So, what are theses former daily commuters doing with that extra cash?

Marissa Cuconato, Lindsey Eckwall and Crystal Deuel – three associate creative directors in NYC – asked themselves that same question.

Enter: Swipes4Good.

"Not to be too cliché, but in true advertising form, this was a shower thought: as more people stay home, they’re using their MTA swipes less and less. So why not put those invisible dollars to use helping local NY businesses?" said Eckwall. "If you think about it, this is $33 that you would normally spend every week anyway."

The trio worked together last weekend to bring @swipes4good to life, a female-run donation initiative on Instagram that puts those unused dollars toward local businesses and artists.

"We just launched on Monday, and every day we’ve been getting more engagement and participation," said Cuconato.

She added: "People and businesses we’ve posted about have been featuring us on their channels and are grateful for the sharing of their fundraisers. The silver lining to the situation is the outpouring of willingness to help - from friends, from neighbors, from complete strangers."

The goal, according to Deuel, is to build the Swipes4Good audience and inspire others to join the movement to support local businesses.

"In the short term, we aim to help get the word out to as many people as possible. And as far as the long term, we’re hoping other cities are inspired to adopt and translate it to their communities," she said.

The women haven’t reached out to any agencies or nonprofits yet to ask to partner up, but they plan to do so.

"We’d like to welcome anyone who’d be interested in helping us with our goal or getting the word out to contact us or reach out via DM @swipes4good," said Deuel.