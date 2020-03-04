3 brands address female experiences across work, sports and gaming

From powerful to pioneering to just plain looking for a break, women at various stages of self-determination are featured in a range of ads commemorating International Women’s Day on March 8th.

Tennis great Serena Williams and NBA star and Olympian Swin Cash appear in "Not the First," a one-minute video for Secret deodorant. The two athletes credit those who came before them for paving the way to their athletic careers, in a one-minute video and accompanying print and social campaign that is directed at women of color.

"Because of the sweat they put into being the first, I certainly won’t be the last," proclaims Cash in the spot.

Williams will appear in an ad in the March 16th edition of Time magazine. The brand is also pushing a #NotTheFirst hashtag for people to share tributes to the women who inspired them as another element of this in-house campaign.

"Our ‘Not The First’ partners demonstrate unwavering strength and a relentless approach to empowering women of color," said Sara Saunders, Secret’s associate brand director in a statement.. "We hope ‘Not The First’ will encourage all women to share their incredible tributes, to help drive change."

Equal pay for equal work remains a demand.

Ultimate Software, using the tagline, "Payroll software that stands for equal pay," is launching a campaign, "Split Narrative" that starkly illustrates wage disparity.

In executions depicting business professionals, doctors and coders, a split-screen of a man and woman read the same script, showcasing identical resume achievements.

By the end, the manager’s and doctor’s executions, his side of the screen has grown by 33 percent as he admits, "Also, I make 33 percent more than her." In the coders’ spot, the male software engineer states he outearns his female counterpart by 35 percent.

In a bid to reach c-suite decision makers, the 30-second spots will run on the Ted site and Quartz, a tech/business news outlet. Zambezi also bought space in the print and digital editions of The New York Times.

Twitch, the video live streaming service owned by Amazon, is also commemorating women this March in a month-long campaign that is a long way from "Gamergate," which roiled the video game world, as female gamers spoke out about sexism and stereotypes.

Every day a different female gamer will get front-page space on the app, streaming her game commentary and skills behind the controller. On March 8th, multiple women will be featured streamers.

Twitch is also promoting donations to the 1000 Dreams Fund, supporting Twitch BroadcastHER Grants, which sponsors female gamers at conferences and events. Twitch Rivals, an esports tournament, is also seeking women to compete at a CS:GO video game tournament, and will match funds raised up to $25,000.