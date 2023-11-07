Only 22% of CMOs say their jobs are understood by other C-suite executives
According to a new survey by McKinsey, the gap between CEOs and CMOs is widening. CEOs claim to know what marketing chiefs do, but not every CMO agrees.
For full access to this article, you must be a Campaign US subscriber.
Click here to view our subscription options, which now include access to the 2023 Agency Performance Review — a comprehensive analysis of agency business in the past year.
If you are already a subscriber and can't see this article: Click here to activate your subscription.
For support, please email: campaignusa.support@haymarketmedia.com or call (800) 381-0891.