In 2022, we're queer – but are we really here?

When asked in a recent ANA survey about the biggest challenges to achieving LGBTQ+ inclusion in marketing, almost half (44%) of marketers cited "a concern we'll get it wrong.”

But imagine if LGBTQ+ creatives could simply be themselves – and be supported by their professional peers. They could not only create more authentic work for their community, but non-LGBTQ+ communities as well. It’s not just a DE&I fantasy.

Whether we realize it or not, we’re already creating great content for non-LGBTQ+ audiences. The more we can be ourselves, the more we can create ideas that connect with any community.

Society often discusses how underrepresented communities should guide and tell their own stories. Per GLAAD, 9.1% of characters that appeared on prime-time, scripted broadcast television last year were LBGTQ+. We’ve achieved some ground in pop culture and more stake in telling our story.

But while we discuss ownership, equity and representation in movies, TV shows and music, we don’t often call out the massive pop cultural content machine that is advertising. This is a problem, as only 1.8% of characters with a discernible sexual orientation in ads are LGBTQ+. Who knows who’s crafting those stories?

Yes, queer perspective makes for better, authentic queer advertising. But our ability to be ourselves also improves creativity when our community is not the target. We have proven our power in influencing what’s next in culture. We can just as easily apply that knowledge to selling minivans – to heteronormative families or those within our community.

Do the WeRQ exists because queer talent is essential to this industry. LGBTQ+ communities – in all our intersectional glory – are wellsprings of culture-leading ideas. Teaming with consumer insights platform DISQO, we explored an important question: do people understand the role the LGBTQ+ community plays in the brand stories they love?

While it’s clear that we wield powerful insight that builds business beyond our community, we face an invisibility problem: consumers don’t grasp our importance to adland’s creative playground. So, visibility must be a priority for progress and inclusion.

The consumer call for representation in adland is coming. Only 43.6% of respondents said it was important that the advertising industry involves the communities depicted in ads behind the scenes. While we don’t have the stats, other creative industries at least generate headlines and social media discussions around the role of multicultural talent in telling multicultural stories.

This is disconcerting and may lead to complacency. But it won’t surprise you to know that generational changes are afoot. Eighty-four percent of 18 to 24 year-olds agreed that there should be roughly the same or more LGBTQ+-focused content, while 32.3% called for more. This generation defines what’s next. We can fight invisibility by connecting our industry to their larger discussions around representation.

Consumers don’t know the work we’ve been doing all along. Roughly half of non-LGBTQ+ respondents (51.9%) believe that LGBTQ+ people can make good contributions to non-LGBTQ+ content. People who’ve been in this business know the truth: The LGBTQ+ community has been making ads for non-LGBTQ+ people for decades. We understand straight people because we have been raised in a heteronormative culture.

To fight invisibility, we must tell more of our own stories. Let’s recognize how queer people have contributed to non-queer ads, and let them take credit for their role in iconic campaigns. We can show we’ve been here, working in the commercial closet – so to speak.

LGBTQ+ consumers want us to create for them. Seventy percent of LGBTQ+ respondents agreed that it is important for the advertising industry to involve the communities depicted in ads. The easiest route to fighting invisibility is to let LGBTQ+ creatives lead in crafting campaigns that speak to the people asking for their insights and stories. Use social media to highlight queer creators building for their community. Develop case studies on how people speak to their own communities.

Though there are signs we’re not seen, there are also signs that people want more LGBTQ+ stories in adland. We’ve proven in so many ways that we will not be erased – that our culture becomes mainstream culture.

Make our ideas your advantage – but recognize and compensate the talent bearing those gifts.

Graham Nolan is co-chair, storytelling and partnerships at Do the WeRQ.