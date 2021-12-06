The 2022 trends your audience will love

This year’s Pinterest Predicts not-yet-trending report just dropped. The trends we’ve predicted for 2022 are meant to feel surprising —Altbashes, anyone? — but what’s even more unexpected are the people behind them.

Turns out, it’s not just kids having all the fun. Boomers are finding their inner child. Millennials are baking divorce cakes. And Gen Z? They’re seeking out so much more than an aesthetic.

So prepare to be surprised by this year’s audience findings: our Pinterest Predicts trends are being driven by people of all ages. Read on for a demo-driven analysis of our annual report — then dive into the full list of our 175+ predictions.



Gen Z will revolt

These rebels with a cause are rising above the endless hustle. Gen Z is pushing the “Higher frequency” trend forward, focusing on good vibrations and spiritual awakenings. They’re also behind the rising trend of permanent embellishments we explore in “be jeweled.” And Gen Z is leading the trend toward pandemic breakup hair, embracing “rebel cuts” like octopus hair and mullets.

Millennials will rethink

Millennials are finding ways to elevate the everyday. In 2022, they’re driving the trend toward “limitless luxe,” squeezing a little more luxury into every corner of their houses. They’re the generation most ahead of the trend toward “biophilic design,” plant-first architecture. And all those healthy plant walls are a good reason to host a party, so Millennials are spearheading the “altbashes” trend — celebrations of the undercelebrated.

Gen X will (finally?) find balance

In 2022, Gen X is all about work-life balance. On the one hand, they’re behind the “store decor” trend, focused on creating brick-and-mortar experiences. But they’ll also try all-inclusive vacation ideas that require minimal effort and zero planning — they’re driving “the last resort” trend.

Can’t travel? The Gen X-er in your life will whip up “ancestral eats,” comforting classics based on traditional recipes.

Boomers will find their inner child

Boomers are taking up hobbies to keep themselves young at heart. They’re making time for “kidding around” and setting aside time for playful pastimes like indoor swings, useful crafts and fairy bedroom ideas. They’re at the forefront of the “barkitecture” trend, redesigning their homes with their pets in mind. In 2022, they’ll be the generation most game to “batter up” — bring on a fearless bake!

They’ll be looking for you.

Pinterest loves a good prediction. In fact, eight in 10 of the trends we called for 2021 continued to climb, according to our research. In other words: We expect our latest crop of 2022 trends to be really big, really soon.

Everyone — of all ages — is ready to make major changes in 2022. And they need your help going from inspiration to realization. Take advantage of our predictions as soon as they drop to get ahead of the trends before they take off — and the tidal wave of growth that’s to follow.

Andrea Mallard is chief marketing officer of Pinterest.