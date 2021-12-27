2022 Predictions: How CMOs Can Build a Future-Focused Brand in the New Year

Without a vision for the future, we lose our bearings. At Dentsu, we believe that too many brands are sacrificing future demand for short-termism. In times of uncertainty, brands have an opportunity to look beyond existing playbooks and create differentiation through innovation, brand activism and a strong vision for their role in the cities and virtual communities of the future.

The Minority Media Wealth Gap: An Unmet Opportunity for Brands

Racial and ethnic demographics are remaking America. Brands need to recognize minority-owned companies are at a disadvantage and build new frameworks to level the media buying playing field. In 2021, we saw several brands come forth and commit to allocating more of their media budget toward minority-owned media. While this is a starting point, there is a larger issue of discrimination that exists in the media supply chain, which has and continues to systemically place smaller companies, namely minority-owned media companies, at a disadvantage. Mark Prince, SVP and head of economic empowerment, shares three key steps that brands can take to close the minority media wealth gap.

Every Brand is Now a Health and Wellness Brand

The heightened focus on health across all sectors provides an opportunity for established healthcare brands to innovate. Health is becoming a more prevalent concern and focus in our day-to-day, driving an explosion of health and wellness-related initiatives, products and product lines within brands across all industries. This shift is the springboard for transformation and differentiation opportunities within established healthcare sectors. Experts from Dentsu Health’s global practice report how consumer habits are fast-tracking the health journey.

The Irresistible Ascent of Gaming

CMOs cannot afford to ignore that gaming is where their audiences are spending their time and will continue to do so. Gen Z now favors gaming over social, online browsing, streaming music and then, what most people might assume, watching TV and movies. So how can brands capitalize on gaming in 2022? Our Dentsu gaming strategists share five key considerations to inform your global marketing strategy.

Ready to invest in the future? Explore insights on how brands can build a future that consumers believe in.