The 2022 Campaign US Media Awards are open for entry

Campaign US has opened the 2022 Media Awards for entry.

Media planners, buyers, sellers and platforms are invited to enter here. The deadline for entries is January 10, 2022.

Now in its second year, the Campaign US Media Awards honors teams and individuals working in media planning, buying and sales in a challenging and fast-changing environment.

From TikTok to Twitter, from Fortnite to Twitch, the media landscape is dynamic, complex and constantly changing, meaning successful media professionals must be nimble, savvy, technical and creative to compete.

This year, we’ve focused the categories on four distinct buckets: media owners, media agencies, innovation awards and people awards. Entrants are invited to apply across categories.

The 2022 shortlist honorees will be announced in March 2022, followed by an in-person awards ceremony to celebrate the winners in New York City in April 2022.

The Campaign US Media Awards was created to celebrate excellence, effectiveness and creative thinking in the media industry, from the agencies that plan complex media strategies and negotiate placements for major brands to the media companies putting together innovative packages and solutions for advertisers.

We can’t wait to celebrate the dynamic and exciting world of media. Enter now!