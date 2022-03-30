2022 Brand Film Awards shortlist revealed

Now in its seventh year, the Brand Film Awards U.S. honors the best storytelling from a range of industries and fields. Please join us for this year’s show on May 25 to see which of the following films nab an elusive trophy. Register for the virtual event here.
Craft
Animation
A Future Begins
Chipotle Mexican Grill with Observatory
Epclusa C.U.R.E.
Epclusa and FCB Health New York
Fry Force
Taco Bell and Deutsch LA
The Park Bench
Aflac and Passion Point Collective on behalf of Aflac and Allison+Partners
Art direction
The winner of this category will be announced at the live virtual awards ceremony on May 25.
Cinematography
A Thousand Casts
Yeti Coolers
Forward Rhythm
Google and Google Brand Studio
Holiday Ride
General Motors — Chevrolet and Commonwealth/McCann, Detroit and McCann Worldgroup
Out of the Smoke
Spam Brand and Hormel Foods
Putting the World on Notice
Chevrolet and Weber Shandwick
Direction
A Thousand Casts
Yeti Coolers
Google — Year In Search 2021
Google and Google Brand Studio
Holiday Ride
General Motors — Chevrolet and Commonwealth/McCann, Detroit and McCann Worldgroup
iPhone 13 Pro Hollywood in Your Pocket
Apple and TBWA\Media Arts Lab
The Show
Pepsi Beverages North America
Music and audio
A Future Begins
Chipotle Mexican Grill and Observatory
Google — A CODA Story
Google and Google Brand Studio
Google — Year In Search 2021
Google and Google Brand Studio
Start Up — 45 Years of Apple Sounds
Apple and TBWA\Media Arts Lab
Three Flavors, One Mix
M&M's Mix and Weber Shandwick
Visual effects
Execution
Best film on a budget (below $250,000)
Launchin' Levi LaVallee
B&W Trailer Hitches and Scenic Road
Out of the Smoke
Spam Brand and Hormel Foods
The Heart of the Farm: Land and Legacy
Corteva Agriscience and Ogilvy
The Race to Catch Lung Cancer
Intuitive
Three Flavors, One Mix
M&M's Mix and Weber Shandwick
Influencer
Apple TV+ Everyone but Jon Hamm
Apple and TBWA\Media Arts Lab
Calquence x TheOncDoc Video Series
Calquence and Imre
It's More Than A Jacket
The North Face
Network 5G It's Everywhere Road Trip
T-Mobile
Uncovering Triple Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC): Stories of Resilience
Merck Oncology and Real Chemistry
Partnerships and integration
A Merry & Bright Makeover
Olay and A+E Networks/Lifetime and Small Girls PR
Changing the world with Crayola
Native Shoes X Crayola and Manifest
Home Rediscovered
Century 21 Real Estate and National Geographic CreativeWorks; Century 21 and The Martin Agency
IKEA and Buzzfeed Presents: The Bizarre Case of Ivy Kay
IKEA and Wavemaker and Factory US
Viral
Google — A CODA Story
Google and Google Brand Studio
Google — Year In Search 2021
Google and Google Brand Studio
Content Area
Corporate
Beautiful Coffee
Upwork
Empowering Confidence
Allergan Aesthetics
Not the Science Type
3M with Ketchum, Generous Films and Passion Point Collective
Presenting 61 Rivington —The Library
Serhant. and Agean Public Relations
Diversity, equity and inclusion
Forward Rhythm
Google and Google Brand Studio
Google — A CODA Story
Google and Google Brand Studio
The Beauty of Blackness
Sephora and Vox Media and Digitas
The Heart of the Farm: Growing with Pride
Corteva Agriscience and Ogilvy
The Unspoken Curriculum
The Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation and Edelman
Issues and crisis
Hurricane Ida Communication
T-Mobile
Messania's Story
World Vision US and World Vision
Purpose
Forward Rhythm
Google and Google Brand Studio
A Future Begins
Chipotle Mexican Grill and Observatory
Google — A CODA Story
Google and Google Brand Studio
Out of the Smoke
Spam Brand and Hormel Foods with Attention Span Media
Quest for Craft
The Balvenie Single Malt Scotch Whisky, William Grant & Sons and M&C Saatchi
Industry Sectors
Automotive/transportation
All You Need To Know: Overlanding
Land Rover and A+E Networks/History; and Havas & A+E Networks
Holiday Ride
General Motors — Chevrolet, Commonwealth/McCann, Detroit and McCann Worldgroup
Launchin' Levi LaVallee
B&W Trailer Hitches and Scenic Road
Putting the World on Notice
Chevrolet and Weber Shandwick
This is Burlington Northern and Santa Fe (BNSF)
BNSF Railway
B2B
At the Point of Possibility
Intuitive
Taking Care of Business
T-Mobile
The Heart of the Farm: Life of Service
Ogilvy
The Wolf
HP and Anonymous Content
Touring Serhant. House New York City | 2021 Office Tour
Serhant. and Agean Public Relations
Consumer goods
Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Fire presents Drag Queen Summer Glamp
Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Fire and IW Group
Quest for Craft
The Balvenie Single Malt Scotch Whisky, William Grant & Sons and M&C Saatchi
Squeez Out Their Best
GoGo Squeez and 305 Worldwide and Social Chain
Healthcare: Branded
Epclusa C.U.R.E.
Epclusa and FCB Health New York
Mary Kate's Story
Xcopri, CDMP and FleishmanHillard
Meet Monarch
SimplePractice
MyPsoriasisTeam Member Portrait: Meet Katya
MyPsoriasisTeam and MyHealthTeam
Healthcare: Unbranded
A Life Worth Running
Sermo and Kite Hill PR
In The Sun: This Film Could Save Your Life
Neutrogena and Passion Point Collective on behalf of Neutrogena and FleishmanHillard
More Than Memory Loss
Nuplazid, Acadia Pharmaceuticals and Heartbeat
More Than What We See: An Obesity Journey
Novo Nordisk, Mediflix and Shamrock
The Park Bench
Passion Point Collective on behalf of Aflac and Allison+Partners
Music/entertainment
Apple TV+ Everyone but Jon Hamm
Apple and TBWA\Media Arts Lab
Quest for Craft
The Balvenie Single Malt Scotch Whisky, William Grant & Sons and M&C Saatchi
The Show
Pepsi Beverages North America
Not-for-profit/government
Do It For Me
Ad Council and Deutsch LA
No Kid Hungry: Rebuilding
No Kid Hungry
The Unspoken Curriculum
The Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation and Edelman
Unwanted Followers
Canadian Centre for Child Protection and No Fixed Address
Uplifting Flint Through Art
Flint Public Art Project and Team Lewis
Sports
An Obsession with Color
Catch Co.
Launchin' Levi LaVallee
B&W Trailer Hitches and Scenic Road
Learning to Drown
The North Face
Technology
Forward Rhythm
Google and Google Brand Studio
Generation Impact: The Inventor
HP and Passion Point Collective
Google — A CODA Story
Google and Google Brand Studio
Holiday — Saving Simon
Apple and TBWA\Media Arts Lab
The Wolf
HP and Anonymous Content
Travel/leisure
Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Fire presents Drag Queen Summer Glamp
Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Fire and IW Group
Making Of VelociCoaster
Jurassic World at Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Orlando Resort — Popcorn Marketing Creative Group
Trapped
Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Orlando Resort — Popcorn Marketing Creative Group