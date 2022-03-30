2022 Brand Film Awards shortlist revealed

by Campaign US Staff Added 1 hour ago
Brand Film Awards US logo

PRWeek, MM+M and Campaign US present the finalists for the annual awards show, which takes place virtually on May 25.

Now in its seventh year, the Brand Film Awards U.S. honors the best storytelling from a range of industries and fields. Please join us for this year’s show on May 25 to see which of the following films nab an elusive trophy. Register for the virtual event here.

Craft

Animation

A Future Begins
Chipotle Mexican Grill with Observatory

Epclusa C.U.R.E.
Epclusa and FCB Health New York

Fry Force
Taco Bell and Deutsch LA

The Park Bench
Aflac and Passion Point Collective on behalf of Aflac and Allison+Partners

Art direction

Cinematography

A Thousand Casts
Yeti Coolers

Forward Rhythm
Google and Google Brand Studio

Holiday Ride
General Motors — Chevrolet and Commonwealth/McCann, Detroit and McCann Worldgroup

Out of the Smoke
Spam Brand and Hormel Foods

Putting the World on Notice
Chevrolet and Weber Shandwick

Direction

A Thousand Casts
Yeti Coolers

Google — Year In Search 2021
Google and Google Brand Studio

Holiday Ride
General Motors — Chevrolet and Commonwealth/McCann, Detroit and McCann Worldgroup

iPhone 13 Pro Hollywood in Your Pocket
Apple and TBWA\Media Arts Lab

The Show
Pepsi Beverages North America

Music and audio

A Future Begins
Chipotle Mexican Grill and Observatory

Google — A CODA Story
Google and Google Brand Studio

Google — Year In Search 2021
Google and Google Brand Studio

Start Up — 45 Years of Apple Sounds
Apple and TBWA\Media Arts Lab

Three Flavors, One Mix
M&M's Mix and Weber Shandwick

Visual effects

Execution

Best film on a budget (below $250,000)

Launchin' Levi LaVallee
B&W Trailer Hitches and Scenic Road

Out of the Smoke
Spam Brand and Hormel Foods

The Heart of the Farm: Land and Legacy
Corteva Agriscience and Ogilvy

The Race to Catch Lung Cancer
Intuitive

Three Flavors, One Mix
M&M's Mix and Weber Shandwick

Influencer

Apple TV+ Everyone but Jon Hamm
Apple and TBWA\Media Arts Lab

Calquence x TheOncDoc Video Series
Calquence and Imre

It's More Than A Jacket
The North Face

Network 5G It's Everywhere Road Trip
T-Mobile

Uncovering Triple Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC): Stories of Resilience
Merck Oncology and Real Chemistry

Partnerships and integration

A Merry & Bright Makeover
Olay and A+E Networks/Lifetime and Small Girls PR

Changing the world with Crayola
Native Shoes X Crayola and Manifest

Home Rediscovered
Century 21 Real Estate and National Geographic CreativeWorks; Century 21 and The Martin Agency

IKEA and Buzzfeed Presents: The Bizarre Case of Ivy Kay
IKEA and Wavemaker and Factory US

Viral

Google — A CODA Story
Google and Google Brand Studio

Google — Year In Search 2021
Google and Google Brand Studio

Content Area

Corporate

Beautiful Coffee
Upwork

Empowering Confidence
Allergan Aesthetics

Not the Science Type
3M with Ketchum, Generous Films and Passion Point Collective

Presenting 61 Rivington —The Library
Serhant. and Agean Public Relations

Diversity, equity and inclusion

Forward Rhythm
Google and Google Brand Studio

Google — A CODA Story
Google and Google Brand Studio

The Beauty of Blackness
Sephora and Vox Media and Digitas

The Heart of the Farm: Growing with Pride
Corteva Agriscience and Ogilvy

The Unspoken Curriculum
The Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation and Edelman

Issues and crisis

Hurricane Ida Communication
T-Mobile

Messania's Story
World Vision US and World Vision

Purpose

Forward Rhythm
Google and Google Brand Studio

A Future Begins
Chipotle Mexican Grill and Observatory 

Google — A CODA Story
Google and Google Brand Studio

Out of the Smoke
Spam Brand and Hormel Foods with Attention Span Media

Quest for Craft
The Balvenie Single Malt Scotch Whisky, William Grant & Sons and M&C Saatchi

Industry Sectors

Automotive/transportation

All You Need To Know: Overlanding
Land Rover and A+E Networks/History; and Havas & A+E Networks

Holiday Ride
General Motors — Chevrolet, Commonwealth/McCann, Detroit and McCann Worldgroup

Launchin' Levi LaVallee
B&W Trailer Hitches and Scenic Road

Putting the World on Notice
Chevrolet and Weber Shandwick

This is Burlington Northern and Santa Fe (BNSF)
BNSF Railway

B2B

At the Point of Possibility
Intuitive

Taking Care of Business
T-Mobile

The Heart of the Farm: Life of Service
Ogilvy

The Wolf
HP and Anonymous Content

Touring Serhant. House New York City | 2021 Office Tour
Serhant. and Agean Public Relations

Consumer goods

Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Fire presents Drag Queen Summer Glamp
Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Fire and IW Group

Quest for Craft
The Balvenie Single Malt Scotch Whisky, William Grant & Sons and M&C Saatchi

Squeez Out Their Best
GoGo Squeez and 305 Worldwide and Social Chain

Healthcare: Branded

Epclusa C.U.R.E.
Epclusa and FCB Health New York 

Mary Kate's Story
Xcopri, CDMP and FleishmanHillard

Meet Monarch
SimplePractice

MyPsoriasisTeam Member Portrait: Meet Katya
MyPsoriasisTeam and MyHealthTeam

Healthcare: Unbranded

A Life Worth Running
Sermo and Kite Hill PR

In The Sun: This Film Could Save Your Life
Neutrogena and Passion Point Collective on behalf of Neutrogena and FleishmanHillard

More Than Memory Loss
Nuplazid, Acadia Pharmaceuticals and Heartbeat

More Than What We See: An Obesity Journey
Novo Nordisk, Mediflix and Shamrock

The Park Bench
Passion Point Collective on behalf of Aflac and Allison+Partners

Music/entertainment

Apple TV+ Everyone but Jon Hamm
Apple and TBWA\Media Arts Lab

Quest for Craft
The Balvenie Single Malt Scotch Whisky, William Grant & Sons and M&C Saatchi

The Show
Pepsi Beverages North America

Not-for-profit/government

Do It For Me
Ad Council and Deutsch LA

No Kid Hungry: Rebuilding
No Kid Hungry

The Unspoken Curriculum
The Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation and Edelman

Unwanted Followers
Canadian Centre for Child Protection and No Fixed Address

Uplifting Flint Through Art
Flint Public Art Project and Team Lewis

Sports

An Obsession with Color
Catch Co.

Launchin' Levi LaVallee
B&W Trailer Hitches and Scenic Road

Learning to Drown
The North Face

Technology

Forward Rhythm
Google and Google Brand Studio

Generation Impact: The Inventor
HP and Passion Point Collective

Google — A CODA Story
Google and Google Brand Studio

Holiday — Saving Simon
Apple and TBWA\Media Arts Lab

The Wolf
HP and Anonymous Content

Travel/leisure

Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Fire presents Drag Queen Summer Glamp
Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Fire and IW Group

Making Of VelociCoaster
Jurassic World at Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Orlando Resort — Popcorn Marketing Creative Group

Trapped
Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Orlando Resort — Popcorn Marketing Creative Group

