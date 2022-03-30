2022 Brand Film Awards shortlist revealed

Now in its seventh year, the Brand Film Awards U.S. honors the best storytelling from a range of industries and fields. Please join us for this year’s show on May 25 to see which of the following films nab an elusive trophy. Register for the virtual event here.

Craft

Animation

A Future Begins

Chipotle Mexican Grill with Observatory

Epclusa C.U.R.E.

Epclusa and FCB Health New York

Fry Force

Taco Bell and Deutsch LA

The Park Bench

Aflac and Passion Point Collective on behalf of Aflac and Allison+Partners

Art direction

Cinematography

A Thousand Casts

Yeti Coolers

Forward Rhythm

Google and Google Brand Studio

Holiday Ride

General Motors — Chevrolet and Commonwealth/McCann, Detroit and McCann Worldgroup

Out of the Smoke

Spam Brand and Hormel Foods

Putting the World on Notice

Chevrolet and Weber Shandwick

Direction

A Thousand Casts

Yeti Coolers

Google — Year In Search 2021

Google and Google Brand Studio

Holiday Ride

General Motors — Chevrolet and Commonwealth/McCann, Detroit and McCann Worldgroup

iPhone 13 Pro Hollywood in Your Pocket

Apple and TBWA\Media Arts Lab

The Show

Pepsi Beverages North America

Music and audio

A Future Begins

Chipotle Mexican Grill and Observatory

Google — A CODA Story

Google and Google Brand Studio

Google — Year In Search 2021

Google and Google Brand Studio

Start Up — 45 Years of Apple Sounds

Apple and TBWA\Media Arts Lab

Three Flavors, One Mix

M&M's Mix and Weber Shandwick

Visual effects

Execution

Best film on a budget (below $250,000)

Launchin' Levi LaVallee

B&W Trailer Hitches and Scenic Road

Out of the Smoke

Spam Brand and Hormel Foods

The Heart of the Farm: Land and Legacy

Corteva Agriscience and Ogilvy

The Race to Catch Lung Cancer

Intuitive

Three Flavors, One Mix

M&M's Mix and Weber Shandwick

Influencer

Apple TV+ Everyone but Jon Hamm

Apple and TBWA\Media Arts Lab

Calquence x TheOncDoc Video Series

Calquence and Imre

It's More Than A Jacket

The North Face

Network 5G It's Everywhere Road Trip

T-Mobile

Uncovering Triple Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC): Stories of Resilience

Merck Oncology and Real Chemistry

Partnerships and integration

A Merry & Bright Makeover

Olay and A+E Networks/Lifetime and Small Girls PR

Changing the world with Crayola

Native Shoes X Crayola and Manifest

Home Rediscovered

Century 21 Real Estate and National Geographic CreativeWorks; Century 21 and The Martin Agency

IKEA and Buzzfeed Presents: The Bizarre Case of Ivy Kay

IKEA and Wavemaker and Factory US

Viral

Google — A CODA Story

Google and Google Brand Studio

Google — Year In Search 2021

Google and Google Brand Studio

Content Area

Corporate

Beautiful Coffee

Upwork

Empowering Confidence

Allergan Aesthetics

Not the Science Type

3M with Ketchum, Generous Films and Passion Point Collective

Presenting 61 Rivington —The Library

Serhant. and Agean Public Relations

Diversity, equity and inclusion

Forward Rhythm

Google and Google Brand Studio

Google — A CODA Story

Google and Google Brand Studio

The Beauty of Blackness

Sephora and Vox Media and Digitas

The Heart of the Farm: Growing with Pride

Corteva Agriscience and Ogilvy

The Unspoken Curriculum

The Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation and Edelman

Issues and crisis

Hurricane Ida Communication

T-Mobile

Messania's Story

World Vision US and World Vision

Purpose

Forward Rhythm

Google and Google Brand Studio

A Future Begins

Chipotle Mexican Grill and Observatory

Google — A CODA Story

Google and Google Brand Studio

Out of the Smoke

Spam Brand and Hormel Foods with Attention Span Media

Quest for Craft

The Balvenie Single Malt Scotch Whisky, William Grant & Sons and M&C Saatchi

Industry Sectors

Automotive/transportation

All You Need To Know: Overlanding

Land Rover and A+E Networks/History; and Havas & A+E Networks

Holiday Ride

General Motors — Chevrolet, Commonwealth/McCann, Detroit and McCann Worldgroup

Launchin' Levi LaVallee

B&W Trailer Hitches and Scenic Road

Putting the World on Notice

Chevrolet and Weber Shandwick

This is Burlington Northern and Santa Fe (BNSF)

BNSF Railway

B2B

At the Point of Possibility

Intuitive

Taking Care of Business

T-Mobile

The Heart of the Farm: Life of Service

Ogilvy

The Wolf

HP and Anonymous Content

Touring Serhant. House New York City | 2021 Office Tour

Serhant. and Agean Public Relations

Consumer goods

Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Fire presents Drag Queen Summer Glamp

Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Fire and IW Group

Quest for Craft

The Balvenie Single Malt Scotch Whisky, William Grant & Sons and M&C Saatchi

Squeez Out Their Best

GoGo Squeez and 305 Worldwide and Social Chain

Healthcare: Branded

Epclusa C.U.R.E.

Epclusa and FCB Health New York

Mary Kate's Story

Xcopri, CDMP and FleishmanHillard

Meet Monarch

SimplePractice

MyPsoriasisTeam Member Portrait: Meet Katya

MyPsoriasisTeam and MyHealthTeam

Healthcare: Unbranded

A Life Worth Running

Sermo and Kite Hill PR

In The Sun: This Film Could Save Your Life

Neutrogena and Passion Point Collective on behalf of Neutrogena and FleishmanHillard

More Than Memory Loss

Nuplazid, Acadia Pharmaceuticals and Heartbeat

More Than What We See: An Obesity Journey

Novo Nordisk, Mediflix and Shamrock

The Park Bench

Passion Point Collective on behalf of Aflac and Allison+Partners

Music/entertainment

Apple TV+ Everyone but Jon Hamm

Apple and TBWA\Media Arts Lab

Quest for Craft

The Balvenie Single Malt Scotch Whisky, William Grant & Sons and M&C Saatchi

The Show

Pepsi Beverages North America

Not-for-profit/government

Do It For Me

Ad Council and Deutsch LA

No Kid Hungry: Rebuilding

No Kid Hungry

The Unspoken Curriculum

The Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation and Edelman

Unwanted Followers

Canadian Centre for Child Protection and No Fixed Address

Uplifting Flint Through Art

Flint Public Art Project and Team Lewis

Sports

An Obsession with Color

Catch Co.

Launchin' Levi LaVallee

B&W Trailer Hitches and Scenic Road

Learning to Drown

The North Face

Technology

Forward Rhythm

Google and Google Brand Studio

Generation Impact: The Inventor

HP and Passion Point Collective

Google — A CODA Story

Google and Google Brand Studio

Holiday — Saving Simon

Apple and TBWA\Media Arts Lab

The Wolf

HP and Anonymous Content

Travel/leisure

Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Fire presents Drag Queen Summer Glamp

Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Fire and IW Group

Making Of VelociCoaster

Jurassic World at Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Orlando Resort — Popcorn Marketing Creative Group

Trapped

Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Orlando Resort — Popcorn Marketing Creative Group