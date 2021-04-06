2021 Brand Film Awards shortlist revealed

Now in its sixth year, the Brand Film Awards U.S. honors the best storytelling from a range of industries and fields. Please join us for this year’s show on May 25 to see which of the following films nab an elusive trophy. Register for the virtual event here.
Animation
All In a Day's Work
Mailchimp and Majority with It's Nice That
Simple Things Count
Microsoft/Microsoft Story Labs
Jim’s MPN Story
Voices of MPN and Incyte with Real Chemistry
A Rare Reality: My MPN Story
Voices of MPN and Incyte with Real Chemistry
Golden Age Karate
Zendesk with Even/Odd
Automotive/Transportation
Waterman
B&W Trailer Hitches and Scenic Road
Built Wild
Ford and Riverside Entertainment with GTB and Disney CreativeWorks
The UnAdventurers
Hyundai and Tastemade with Innocean, Canvas Worldwide and Civic Entertainment Group
The Features Film
Kia Motors America with Slice, David & Goliath, Innocean and Zeno Group
The Dream
Toyota Motor North America and Golin with WhatNot Films
B2B
Your Source
Labcorp and Publicis Groupe with The Production Group and Prosec
Liftoff
Lenovo and Zeno Group with Nom de Guerre Films and MikeWorldWide
SAP | Innovation at the Edge Documentary
SAP and Indigo Slate
Professional Website: It Was Only Natural
SimplePractice with Quarter Horse Strategies
make|SHIFT
WP Engine with September Club and Hey Let’s Go
Best film on a budget (below $250,000)
Waterman
B&W Trailer Hitches and Scenic Road
togetHER The Vibrant Power Around Us
Instagram and ASAS.br.com
Cooperation Beyond Words
Jennie-O Turkey Store and Hormel Foods with Attention Span Media and Smith & Co.
Kingsford Preserve the Pit
Kingsford and Current Global with Woodward Original
Cockblocker
OkCupid and Mischief @ No Fixed Address with Sanctuary Content
Cinematography
Hometown — Shot on iPhone by Phillip Youmans
Apple and TBWA\Media Arts Lab with Smuggler and OMD
Shot on iPhone by Damien Chazelle — Vertical Cinema
Apple and TBWA\Media Arts Lab with Superprime and OMD
Waterman
B&W Trailer Hitches and Scenic Road
Face to Face
Every Mother Counts and Critical Mass
Call Me Blood
Google/Google Brand Studio with Anchor Light
Consumer Goods
Wheelin' & Dealin': The Bobby Spencer Story
Anheuser-Busch — Busch Beer, Netflix and Observatory with Gravy
Free Range Humans: Life Outside the Cage
Corona and Pereira O'Dell with Rocket Film, Dentsu and Alison Brod Marketing + Communications
Kingsford Preserve the Pit
Kingsford and Current Global with Woodward Original
The Blueberry Methods
U.S. Highbush Blueberry Council with Hold Fast and Padilla
Corporate
Walk the Streets with Fabio
Baker Hughes with Avocado Film Studio and Barbarian
The Debater
IBM and Epic Digital/Vox Media
Simple Things Count
Microsoft/Microsoft Story Labs
A Place to Call Home
National Association of Realtors and Courageous Studio with Havas Media North America
A Better Plant-Based Future Documentary Series
Upfield and APCO Worldwide with G-Graphic and Automated Creative
Direction
Shot on iPhone by Damien Chazelle — Vertical Cinema
Apple and TBWA\Media Arts Lab with Superprime and OMD
Hometown — Shot on iPhone by Phillip Youmans
Apple and TBWA\Media Arts Lab with Smuggler and OMD
The Ridge of Dreams
Yeti with Wavemaker
Eric and the Bees
Zendesk with Even/Odd
Diversity, Equity & Inclusion
Cooperation Beyond Words
Jennie-O Turkey Store and Hormel Foods with Attention Span Media and Smith & Co.
There's Something About Grace
Justin's and Hormel Foods with Attention Span Media and Smith & Co.
Kingsford Preserve the Pit
Kingsford and Current Global with Woodward Original
They Will See You
Procter & Gamble and Courageous Studio
A Prayer for Joshua Jackson
Yeti with Talweg and Wavemaker
Emerging Technology
Employee Engagement
What Does Empowering Confidence Mean to You?
Allergan Aesthetics with Fivestone Studios and Prophet
You're Not Alone
BAE Systems
Grit & Heart
Pike Corp. and Essense Partners
Storm 2020
Pike Corp. and Essense Partners
Together in 2020
Weill Cornell Medicine
Financial Services
Resilience Reimagined
Capital One with Taylor Productions and Taylor Strategy
Sprinkles: A Puppy Tale
Progressive Insurance with Eleven Letter Studio and ninety6
Pay Day
Synchrony Bank and Giant Spoon with ColorCreative
Small Town Heroes: Building New Foundation For Military Kids After Loss
USAA and Courageous Studio with Publicis Groupe
Healthcare: Branded
Our Hearts Are Open
AstraZeneca and Edelman with ArtClass Content
Clara Beth's Story
AUVI-Q and Precisioneffect Productions
Hearing Loss
Frequency Therapeutics and Osmosis Films
Latuda Real Expressions Commercial
Latuda and AbelsonTaylor with Florence, Havas and Syneos Health
Relentless Pursuit: No Stone Left Unturned
Pfizer and Courageous Studio with 301 Digital Media
Healthcare: Unbranded
A Mystery to Me
Argenx with Sarofsky, Closerlook and Syneos Health
The Future is Intuitive
Intuitive with Swanson Studios and Aniden
The Road to a Vaccine
Johnson & Johnson with VIMBY, J3 and Marina Maher Communications
A Rare Reality: My MPN Story
Voices of MPN and Incyte with Real Chemistry
Influencer
Got Milk?
Milk Processor Education Program (MilkPEP) and Weber Shandwick
Joyride
Motorola and Day One Agency
Cable Nightmare
T-Mobile with Bob Industries
A Better Plant-Based Future Documentary Series
Upfield and APCO Worldwide with G-Graphic and Automated Creative
Issues & Crisis
Ready For Sport - The Series
Adidas and Iris with Iris POPS, GCRS, Beast, MediaCom and H&K
Pandora's Box
DivaCup with IR Films, Media One Creative and Alpha PR
Face to Face
Every Mother Counts and Critical Mass
Call Me Blood
Google/Google Brand Studio with Anchor Light
Dictators
RepresentUs and Mischief @ No Fixed Address with PlaytimeMedia.TV and Dini von Mueffling Communications
Music & Audio
If You're Ready And You Know It
Oura and Mischief @ No Fixed Address with Revolver Films
Daydreaming (In the Life Artois)
Stella Artois and Pereira O'Dell with PrettyBird, Dentsu and Weber Shandwick
Music/Entertainment
Not-for-profit/Government
Rusty's Story
Colorado Crisis Services and Cactus
Face to Face
Every Mother Counts and Critical Mass
Out North
Fiverr with Bindery
Your Brand Here
Special Olympics and Edelman
Dear Santa
United States Postal Service (USPS) and UM with IFC Films
Partnerships & Integration
Built Wild
Ford and Riverside Entertainment with GTB and Disney CreativeWorks
A Recipe for Seduction
Kentucky Fried Chicken and A+E Networks with Jean, Wieden+Kennedy and Edelman
Type 2 Take 2: Manage The Link
Know Diabetes By Heart, the American Heart Association, American Diabetes Association and Health Media Network with Next Millennium Productions and MWBE
Wheelin' & Dealin': The Bobby Spencer Story
Netflix, Anheuser-Busch — Busch Beer and Observatory with Gravy
Beyond the Block
Realtor.com and Tastemade with CrossMedia
Purpose
On the Line
Ford with Film 47, Civic and GTB
Kingsford Preserve the Pit
Kingsford and Current Global with Woodward Original
Cockblocker
OkCupid and Mischief @ No Fixed Address with Sanctuary Content
Wayne's World Says Thanks. 89,151 times.
Uber Eats and Special Group U.S. with Smuggler and Special Group Australia
Golden Age Karate
Zendesk with Even/Odd
Sports
North Country
Lahout’s, Merrell, Keen, Kuhl, Prana, Burton Snowboards, The North Face, Icelantic Skis and Stept Studios
Ready For Sport - The Series
Adidas and Iris with Iris POPS, Beast, GCRS, MediaCom and H&K
Walking The TightRope
Catch Company with Approach PR
Built Wild with Jimmy Chin
Ford and Stept Studios
Got Milk?
Milk Processor Education Program (MilkPEP) and Weber Shandwick
The North Face presents: Facets
The North Face with Sherpas Cinema
Travel/Leisure
Viral
The Heart of Seattle Beats Strong
Downtown Seattle Association with Spark Creative
Google — Year in Search 2020
Google/Google Brand Studio with Cabin Editing
Dear Future Me
HP with Redglass Pictures and Passion Point Collective
Got Milk?
Milk Processor Education Program (MilkPEP) and Weber Shandwick