2021 Brand Film Awards shortlist revealed

PRWeek, MM+M and Campaign US present the finalists for the annual awards show.

Now in its sixth year, the Brand Film Awards U.S. honors the best storytelling from a range of industries and fields. Please join us for this year’s show on May 25 to see which of the following films nab an elusive trophy. Register for the virtual event here.

 

Animation

All In a Day's Work
Mailchimp and Majority with It's Nice That

Simple Things Count
Microsoft/Microsoft Story Labs

Jim’s MPN Story
Voices of MPN and Incyte with Real Chemistry

A Rare Reality: My MPN Story
Voices of MPN and Incyte with Real Chemistry

Golden Age Karate
Zendesk with Even/Odd

 

Automotive/Transportation

Waterman
B&W Trailer Hitches and Scenic Road

Built Wild
Ford and Riverside Entertainment with GTB and Disney CreativeWorks

The UnAdventurers
Hyundai and Tastemade with Innocean, Canvas Worldwide and Civic Entertainment Group

The Features Film
Kia Motors America with Slice, David & Goliath, Innocean and Zeno Group

The Dream
Toyota Motor North America and Golin with WhatNot Films

 

B2B

Your Source
Labcorp and Publicis Groupe with The Production Group and Prosec

Liftoff
Lenovo and Zeno Group with Nom de Guerre Films and MikeWorldWide

SAP | Innovation at the Edge Documentary
SAP and Indigo Slate

Professional Website: It Was Only Natural
SimplePractice with Quarter Horse Strategies

make|SHIFT
WP Engine with September Club and Hey Let’s Go

 

Best film on a budget (below $250,000)

Waterman
B&W Trailer Hitches and Scenic Road

togetHER The Vibrant Power Around Us
Instagram and ASAS.br.com

Cooperation Beyond Words
Jennie-O Turkey Store and Hormel Foods with Attention Span Media and Smith & Co.

Kingsford Preserve the Pit
Kingsford and Current Global with Woodward Original

Cockblocker
OkCupid and Mischief @ No Fixed Address with Sanctuary Content

 

Cinematography

Hometown — Shot on iPhone by Phillip Youmans
Apple and TBWA\Media Arts Lab with Smuggler and OMD

Shot on iPhone by Damien Chazelle — Vertical Cinema
Apple and TBWA\Media Arts Lab with Superprime and OMD

Waterman
B&W Trailer Hitches and Scenic Road

Face to Face
Every Mother Counts and Critical Mass

Call Me Blood
Google/Google Brand Studio with Anchor Light

 

Consumer Goods

Wheelin' & Dealin': The Bobby Spencer Story
Anheuser-Busch — Busch Beer, Netflix and Observatory with Gravy

Free Range Humans: Life Outside the Cage
Corona and Pereira O'Dell with Rocket Film, Dentsu and Alison Brod Marketing + Communications

Kingsford Preserve the Pit
Kingsford and Current Global with Woodward Original

The Blueberry Methods
U.S. Highbush Blueberry Council with Hold Fast and Padilla

 

Corporate

Walk the Streets with Fabio
Baker Hughes with Avocado Film Studio and Barbarian

The Debater
IBM and Epic Digital/Vox Media

Simple Things Count
Microsoft/Microsoft Story Labs

A Place to Call Home
National Association of Realtors and Courageous Studio with Havas Media North America

 A Better Plant-Based Future Documentary Series
Upfield and APCO Worldwide with G-Graphic and Automated Creative

 

Direction

Shot on iPhone by Damien Chazelle — Vertical Cinema
Apple and TBWA\Media Arts Lab with Superprime and OMD

Hometown — Shot on iPhone by Phillip Youmans
Apple and TBWA\Media Arts Lab with Smuggler and OMD

The Ridge of Dreams
Yeti with Wavemaker

Eric and the Bees
Zendesk with Even/Odd

 

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

Cooperation Beyond Words
Jennie-O Turkey Store and Hormel Foods with Attention Span Media and Smith & Co.

There's Something About Grace
Justin's and Hormel Foods with Attention Span Media and Smith & Co.

Kingsford Preserve the Pit
Kingsford and Current Global with Woodward Original

They Will See You
Procter & Gamble and Courageous Studio

A Prayer for Joshua Jackson
Yeti with Talweg and Wavemaker

 

Emerging Technology

Employee Engagement

What Does Empowering Confidence Mean to You?
Allergan Aesthetics with Fivestone Studios and Prophet

You're Not Alone
BAE Systems

Grit & Heart
Pike Corp. and Essense Partners

Storm 2020
Pike Corp. and Essense Partners

Together in 2020
Weill Cornell Medicine

 

Financial Services

Resilience Reimagined
Capital One with Taylor Productions and Taylor Strategy

Sprinkles: A Puppy Tale
Progressive Insurance with Eleven Letter Studio and ninety6 

Pay Day
Synchrony Bank and Giant Spoon with ColorCreative

Small Town Heroes: Building New Foundation For Military Kids After Loss
USAA and Courageous Studio with Publicis Groupe

 

Healthcare: Branded

Our Hearts Are Open
AstraZeneca and Edelman with ArtClass Content

Clara Beth's Story
AUVI-Q and Precisioneffect Productions

Hearing Loss
Frequency Therapeutics and Osmosis Films

Latuda Real Expressions Commercial
Latuda and AbelsonTaylor with Florence, Havas and Syneos Health

Relentless Pursuit: No Stone Left Unturned
Pfizer and Courageous Studio with 301 Digital Media

 

Healthcare: Unbranded

A Mystery to Me
Argenx with Sarofsky, Closerlook and Syneos Health

The Future is Intuitive
Intuitive with Swanson Studios and Aniden

The Road to a Vaccine
Johnson & Johnson with VIMBY, J3 and Marina Maher Communications

A Rare Reality: My MPN Story
Voices of MPN and Incyte with Real Chemistry

 

Influencer

Got Milk?
Milk Processor Education Program (MilkPEP) and Weber Shandwick

Joyride
Motorola and Day One Agency

Cable Nightmare
T-Mobile with Bob Industries

A Better Plant-Based Future Documentary Series
Upfield and APCO Worldwide with G-Graphic and Automated Creative

 

Issues & Crisis

Ready For Sport - The Series
Adidas and Iris with Iris POPS, GCRS, Beast, MediaCom and H&K

Pandora's Box
DivaCup with IR Films, Media One Creative and Alpha PR

Face to Face
Every Mother Counts and Critical Mass

Call Me Blood
Google/Google Brand Studio with Anchor Light

Dictators
RepresentUs and Mischief @ No Fixed Address with PlaytimeMedia.TV and Dini von Mueffling Communications

 

Music & Audio

If You're Ready And You Know It
Oura and Mischief @ No Fixed Address with Revolver Films

Daydreaming (In the Life Artois)
Stella Artois and Pereira O'Dell with PrettyBird, Dentsu and Weber Shandwick

 

Music/Entertainment

Not-for-profit/Government

Rusty's Story
Colorado Crisis Services and Cactus

Face to Face
Every Mother Counts and Critical Mass

Out North
Fiverr with Bindery

Your Brand Here
Special Olympics and Edelman

Dear Santa
United States Postal Service (USPS) and UM with IFC Films

 

Partnerships & Integration

Built Wild
Ford and Riverside Entertainment with GTB and Disney CreativeWorks

A Recipe for Seduction
Kentucky Fried Chicken and A+E Networks with Jean, Wieden+Kennedy and Edelman

Type 2 Take 2: Manage The Link
Know Diabetes By Heart, the American Heart Association, American Diabetes Association and Health Media Network with Next Millennium Productions and MWBE

Wheelin' & Dealin': The Bobby Spencer Story
Netflix, Anheuser-Busch — Busch Beer and Observatory with Gravy

Beyond the Block
Realtor.com and Tastemade with CrossMedia

 

Purpose

On the Line
Ford with Film 47, Civic and GTB

Kingsford Preserve the Pit
Kingsford and Current Global with Woodward Original

Cockblocker
OkCupid and Mischief @ No Fixed Address with Sanctuary Content

Wayne's World Says Thanks. 89,151 times.
Uber Eats and Special Group U.S. with Smuggler and Special Group Australia

Golden Age Karate
Zendesk with Even/Odd

 

Sports

North Country
Lahout’s, Merrell, Keen, Kuhl, Prana, Burton Snowboards, The North Face, Icelantic Skis and Stept Studios

Ready For Sport - The Series
Adidas and Iris with Iris POPS, Beast, GCRS, MediaCom and H&K

Walking The TightRope
Catch Company with Approach PR

Built Wild with Jimmy Chin
Ford and Stept Studios

Got Milk?
Milk Processor Education Program (MilkPEP) and Weber Shandwick

The North Face presents: Facets
The North Face with Sherpas Cinema

 

Travel/Leisure

Viral

The Heart of Seattle Beats Strong
Downtown Seattle Association with Spark Creative

Google — Year in Search 2020
Google/Google Brand Studio with Cabin Editing

Dear Future Me
HP with Redglass Pictures and Passion Point Collective

Got Milk?
Milk Processor Education Program (MilkPEP) and Weber Shandwick

