2021 Brand Film Awards shortlist revealed

Now in its sixth year, the Brand Film Awards U.S. honors the best storytelling from a range of industries and fields. Please join us for this year’s show on May 25 to see which of the following films nab an elusive trophy. Register for the virtual event here.

Animation

All In a Day's Work

Mailchimp and Majority with It's Nice That

Simple Things Count

Microsoft/Microsoft Story Labs

Jim’s MPN Story

Voices of MPN and Incyte with Real Chemistry

A Rare Reality: My MPN Story

Voices of MPN and Incyte with Real Chemistry

Golden Age Karate

Zendesk with Even/Odd

Automotive/Transportation

Waterman

B&W Trailer Hitches and Scenic Road

Built Wild

Ford and Riverside Entertainment with GTB and Disney CreativeWorks

The UnAdventurers

Hyundai and Tastemade with Innocean, Canvas Worldwide and Civic Entertainment Group

The Features Film

Kia Motors America with Slice, David & Goliath, Innocean and Zeno Group

The Dream

Toyota Motor North America and Golin with WhatNot Films

B2B

Your Source

Labcorp and Publicis Groupe with The Production Group and Prosec

Liftoff

Lenovo and Zeno Group with Nom de Guerre Films and MikeWorldWide

SAP | Innovation at the Edge Documentary

SAP and Indigo Slate

Professional Website: It Was Only Natural

SimplePractice with Quarter Horse Strategies

make|SHIFT

WP Engine with September Club and Hey Let’s Go

Best film on a budget (below $250,000)

Waterman

B&W Trailer Hitches and Scenic Road

togetHER The Vibrant Power Around Us

Instagram and ASAS.br.com

Cooperation Beyond Words

Jennie-O Turkey Store and Hormel Foods with Attention Span Media and Smith & Co.

Kingsford Preserve the Pit

Kingsford and Current Global with Woodward Original

Cockblocker

OkCupid and Mischief @ No Fixed Address with Sanctuary Content

Cinematography

Hometown — Shot on iPhone by Phillip Youmans

Apple and TBWA\Media Arts Lab with Smuggler and OMD

Shot on iPhone by Damien Chazelle — Vertical Cinema

Apple and TBWA\Media Arts Lab with Superprime and OMD

Waterman

B&W Trailer Hitches and Scenic Road

Face to Face

Every Mother Counts and Critical Mass

Call Me Blood

Google/Google Brand Studio with Anchor Light

Consumer Goods

Wheelin' & Dealin': The Bobby Spencer Story

Anheuser-Busch — Busch Beer, Netflix and Observatory with Gravy

Free Range Humans: Life Outside the Cage

Corona and Pereira O'Dell with Rocket Film, Dentsu and Alison Brod Marketing + Communications

Kingsford Preserve the Pit

Kingsford and Current Global with Woodward Original

The Blueberry Methods

U.S. Highbush Blueberry Council with Hold Fast and Padilla

Corporate

Walk the Streets with Fabio

Baker Hughes with Avocado Film Studio and Barbarian

The Debater

IBM and Epic Digital/Vox Media

Simple Things Count

Microsoft/Microsoft Story Labs

A Place to Call Home

National Association of Realtors and Courageous Studio with Havas Media North America

A Better Plant-Based Future Documentary Series

Upfield and APCO Worldwide with G-Graphic and Automated Creative

Direction

Shot on iPhone by Damien Chazelle — Vertical Cinema

Apple and TBWA\Media Arts Lab with Superprime and OMD

Hometown — Shot on iPhone by Phillip Youmans

Apple and TBWA\Media Arts Lab with Smuggler and OMD

The Ridge of Dreams

Yeti with Wavemaker

Eric and the Bees

Zendesk with Even/Odd

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

Cooperation Beyond Words

Jennie-O Turkey Store and Hormel Foods with Attention Span Media and Smith & Co.

There's Something About Grace

Justin's and Hormel Foods with Attention Span Media and Smith & Co.

Kingsford Preserve the Pit

Kingsford and Current Global with Woodward Original

They Will See You

Procter & Gamble and Courageous Studio

A Prayer for Joshua Jackson

Yeti with Talweg and Wavemaker

Emerging Technology

The winner for Emerging Technology will be announced at the virtual awards on May 25.

Employee Engagement

What Does Empowering Confidence Mean to You?

Allergan Aesthetics with Fivestone Studios and Prophet

You're Not Alone

BAE Systems

Grit & Heart

Pike Corp. and Essense Partners

Storm 2020

Pike Corp. and Essense Partners

Together in 2020

Weill Cornell Medicine

Financial Services

Resilience Reimagined

Capital One with Taylor Productions and Taylor Strategy

Sprinkles: A Puppy Tale

Progressive Insurance with Eleven Letter Studio and ninety6

Pay Day

Synchrony Bank and Giant Spoon with ColorCreative

Small Town Heroes: Building New Foundation For Military Kids After Loss

USAA and Courageous Studio with Publicis Groupe

Healthcare: Branded

Our Hearts Are Open

AstraZeneca and Edelman with ArtClass Content

Clara Beth's Story

AUVI-Q and Precisioneffect Productions

Hearing Loss

Frequency Therapeutics and Osmosis Films

Latuda Real Expressions Commercial

Latuda and AbelsonTaylor with Florence, Havas and Syneos Health

Relentless Pursuit: No Stone Left Unturned

Pfizer and Courageous Studio with 301 Digital Media

Healthcare: Unbranded

A Mystery to Me

Argenx with Sarofsky, Closerlook and Syneos Health

The Future is Intuitive

Intuitive with Swanson Studios and Aniden

The Road to a Vaccine

Johnson & Johnson with VIMBY, J3 and Marina Maher Communications

A Rare Reality: My MPN Story

Voices of MPN and Incyte with Real Chemistry

Influencer

Got Milk?

Milk Processor Education Program (MilkPEP) and Weber Shandwick

Joyride

Motorola and Day One Agency

Cable Nightmare

T-Mobile with Bob Industries

A Better Plant-Based Future Documentary Series

Upfield and APCO Worldwide with G-Graphic and Automated Creative

Issues & Crisis

Ready For Sport - The Series

Adidas and Iris with Iris POPS, GCRS, Beast, MediaCom and H&K

Pandora's Box

DivaCup with IR Films, Media One Creative and Alpha PR

Face to Face

Every Mother Counts and Critical Mass

Call Me Blood

Google/Google Brand Studio with Anchor Light

Dictators

RepresentUs and Mischief @ No Fixed Address with PlaytimeMedia.TV and Dini von Mueffling Communications

Music & Audio

If You're Ready And You Know It

Oura and Mischief @ No Fixed Address with Revolver Films

Daydreaming (In the Life Artois)

Stella Artois and Pereira O'Dell with PrettyBird, Dentsu and Weber Shandwick

Music/Entertainment

The winner for Music/Entertainment will be announced at the virtual awards on May 25.

Not-for-profit/Government

Rusty's Story

Colorado Crisis Services and Cactus

Face to Face

Every Mother Counts and Critical Mass

Out North

Fiverr with Bindery

Your Brand Here

Special Olympics and Edelman

Dear Santa

United States Postal Service (USPS) and UM with IFC Films

Partnerships & Integration

Built Wild

Ford and Riverside Entertainment with GTB and Disney CreativeWorks

A Recipe for Seduction

Kentucky Fried Chicken and A+E Networks with Jean, Wieden+Kennedy and Edelman

Type 2 Take 2: Manage The Link

Know Diabetes By Heart, the American Heart Association, American Diabetes Association and Health Media Network with Next Millennium Productions and MWBE

Wheelin' & Dealin': The Bobby Spencer Story

Netflix, Anheuser-Busch — Busch Beer and Observatory with Gravy

Beyond the Block

Realtor.com and Tastemade with CrossMedia

Purpose

On the Line

Ford with Film 47, Civic and GTB

Kingsford Preserve the Pit

Kingsford and Current Global with Woodward Original

Cockblocker

OkCupid and Mischief @ No Fixed Address with Sanctuary Content

Wayne's World Says Thanks. 89,151 times.

Uber Eats and Special Group U.S. with Smuggler and Special Group Australia

Golden Age Karate

Zendesk with Even/Odd

Sports

North Country

Lahout’s, Merrell, Keen, Kuhl, Prana, Burton Snowboards, The North Face, Icelantic Skis and Stept Studios

Ready For Sport - The Series

Adidas and Iris with Iris POPS, Beast, GCRS, MediaCom and H&K

Walking The TightRope

Catch Company with Approach PR

Built Wild with Jimmy Chin

Ford and Stept Studios

Got Milk?

Milk Processor Education Program (MilkPEP) and Weber Shandwick

The North Face presents: Facets

The North Face with Sherpas Cinema

Travel/Leisure

The winner for Travel/Leisure will be announced at the virtual awards on May 25.

Viral

The Heart of Seattle Beats Strong

Downtown Seattle Association with Spark Creative

Google — Year in Search 2020

Google/Google Brand Studio with Cabin Editing

Dear Future Me

HP with Redglass Pictures and Passion Point Collective

Got Milk?

Milk Processor Education Program (MilkPEP) and Weber Shandwick