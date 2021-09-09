20 years later, Adland reflects on 9/11

The 9/11 attacks physically happened in New York City, but it was a crisis that shook the entire world.

In the New York-centric advertising industry, countless people remember heading to work that day as usual, ready to bury themselves in pitches and meetings and brainstorm sessions and spreadsheets. Instead, they were met with a horrifying threat that would reshape the city and the world.

Even those sitting in offices as far away as Bermuda and London felt the shocks of 9/11. Advertising executives who had undoubtedly visited New York before for a client pitch or two thought about their American counterparts and feared for their own lives and homes.

To mark the 20th anniversary of the attacks, Campaign US rounded up some recollections of that day from advertising executives across the country and the world who will never forget.

Eileen Kiernan, global CEO, UM

I still have so many vivid and visceral memories of that terrible day. So much horror, chaos and unimaginable tragedy. I was working at Time Inc. and had a non-urgent meeting at 9am. The TV was on in my office and as I was tracking the unfolding events, I could tell it was bad. And yet, out of some sort of bizarre and naïve professional courtesy, we went ahead with this nonsensical meeting while our sense of the world collapsed.

I think about that sometimes, why professional politeness took over at that moment. Looking back, it seems ludicrous. We didn’t have the context then, but we do now. I hope there’s a gift in that – that we will forever have learned to choose right over polite.

Jonathan Schoenberg, executive creative director/partner, TDA Boulder

I lost someone I had shared a home with that day. Seems like yesterday. So tragic. I had close friends who worked in finance and attended so many funerals. As a New Yorker, it still hits hard.

From an advertising standpoint, 9/11 changed media. It accelerated us to a 24-hour news feed and all that brings with it. It also accelerated racist tendencies that were always brewing in our country and the nationalism that we have seen since. As a native New Yorker not living there today, I still think about 9/11 whenever I am in lower downtown.

Katie Keating, founding partner and co-CCO, Fancy

After many delays, my fiancé and I planned to be married in New York City on Sept 22, 2001. After the attacks, we thought maybe we should postpone again. When we suggested to the priest that he may have more important issues during that time, such as grieving families, he said we needed to have the wedding as planned. People need celebrations and the affirmation of goodness and love. It's something I always try to remember.

David Stevenson, CEO, Two by Four

That morning, I arrived at the office right before the second plane hit the south tower. I’ll always remember the face of a young account director as she thought of her friends who worked at the top of the North tower.

Even 700 or so miles away in Chicago, we felt the overwhelming sadness and sense of loss. We continue to grieve for those who lost their lives just because they decided to show up for work that day.

Al Moseley, global chairman and CCO, 180LA

I was working at TBWA London at the time. When the news came through that an airplane had hit the North Tower, we assumed it must have been an amateur pilot lost over Manhattan. All work stopped in the creative department, and we gathered around the TV amidst noisy speculation as to what could be the circumstances. When the second plane hit the South Tower, everyone went silent. The whole thing was too dreadful to imagine.

Ron Lewis, group creative director, Grey

I wasn’t in the country that day, but I moved to the US a month later, traveling on the emptiest plane I have ever been on. The flight attendant told me to sit wherever I wanted. Surreal.

On 9/11, when the plane hit the first tower, I was watching the news at home in Barbados. It was so horrible to see. The tallest building in Barbados is about 11 stories, so the magnitude of what happened really sunk in when I arrived in New York, and I felt the scale of it all.