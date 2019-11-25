20 alarmingly convincing New Year predictions from Havas Media

The Havas Media team has some strong views for what’s to come next year, including predictions about Airbnb, OTT, marijuana and much more.

"2019 threw a lot our way, and I’m sure that 2020 will do the same," said Bre Rosetti, senior-VP and director of strategy and innovation at Havas Media.

She added, on behalf of herself and the Havas Media team: "As we embark on a new year, the Havas Media strategy and insights took a step back to think about what’s next. From healthcare to travel to ad technology, we’re looking across the entire landscape to make bets on the biggest 20 things that we foresee happening in 2020. It’s clear by now that media is so much more - it’s the connective tissue between behavior, culture and technology. For that reason these predictions span across industries and topics and should serve as a lens into the increased complexity that we must navigate on behalf of brands and consumers."

1. AirBnB will start testing a subscription travel program that gives members access to ride sharing credits and exclusive local experiences.

2. Look out for a new OTT video network focused entirely on gaming and coverage of players -- basically an ESPN for gamers.

3.Facebook will follow Twitter’s lead and stop taking political advertising -- but it won’t make the announcement until after the 2020 U.S. Election.

4. Haven, the health insurance joint venture between Amazon and JPMorgan, and Berkshire will disrupt the private insurance market with a consumer-facing offering.

5. Bloomingdale’s and Macy’s will follow Nordstrom’s lead by launching subscription models for shoppers in Fashion and Beauty.

6. Apple will start limiting IDFAs under the guise of privacy controls – which will give them more control over their user data.

7. Amazon will launch flight search and booking in Southeast Asia-- and Prime members will be incentivized with discounts like free baggage and no change fees.

8. Google will leverage the acquisition of FitBit and AI processing of Fitbits’ user health data to announce its first digital therapy.

9. Travel and tourism will be front and center in the climate change conversation. In an effort to curb carbon emissions we’ll see hotel chains and airlines begin to incentivize travelers for conservation and ecotourism efforts like choosing carbon neutral modes of transportation and LEED certified hotels.

10. Big Tech will acquire a precision medicine startup, further blurring the lines between tech and healthcare.

11. We will see a rapid embracement of mainstream gambling-oriented content in sports across established, legacy content providers like ESPN, Fox and NBC —as well as new subscription offerings from legacy financial services brands.

12. Recreational use of Marijuana will be legal in 15 states, including Florida, which will lead to formalized regulations about where weed companies can and cannot advertise.

13. Netflix finally accepts advertising! In an effort to remain competitive and financially appealing to the investment community, Netflix will begin to more aggressively experiment with ad-supported business models that will support their growing investment in content and be a lifeline for their long-term prosperity.

14. Sports betting legalization will ramp up, leading to a massive influx of advertising spend from the likes of Draft Kings as well as the big European bookmakers like William Hill.

16. A major 2nd party data sharing relationship will be announced between an OEM and retailer in the smart TV Space.

17. The 2020 Women’s Marches will act as a catalyst for women’s travel and solo trips -- by the end of 2020 we will see an increase in experiences designed for women to meet and travel with groups of previously unknown companions.

18. Publishers will begin to establish their own unique customer IDs to combat cross device and ITP browser tracking changes.

19. The health sector will see a "Cambridge Analytica"-like scandal regarding the privacy and usage of health data, as health data proliferates in increasingly non-clinical settings via apps and wearables.

20. 2020 will see lots of creative short-term streaming deals from publishers and content providers as well as smaller sports franchises -- all leading up 2022/3 when we will see a major turnover of sports rights.