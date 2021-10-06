Here are the 13 funniest brand reactions to the Facebook and Instagram outage

Brand social media managers were left with some time on their hands on Monday — six hours to be exact — when Facebook and Instagram went down.

Maybe they were angry about efforts behind planned campaigns meant to run on those sites going to waste. Or maybe the outage didn’t affect them at all – isn’t it all about TikTok now, anyway?

Either way, social media managers turned their gaze to the one major social channel that was still up and running: Twitter.

And Twitter didn’t disappoint, posting its own witty tweet trolling Facebook about the outage.

hello literally everyone — Twitter (@Twitter) October 4, 2021

Here’s how 12 brands responded to Twitter’s tweet or just reacted generally to Instagram and Facebook’s hours-long outages.

Tampax

Twitter? Guess we'll insert ourselves right here. — Tampax US (@Tampax) October 4, 2021

Oscar Mayer

You were made for this moment — Oscar Mayer (@oscarmayer) October 4, 2021

Lowe's

“Instagram and Facebook are down? Seems like a great time for you to get off your phone and do some good old-fashioned yardwork.” - Your dad, probably — Lowe's (@Lowes) October 4, 2021

Burger King

when instagram and facebook are all down but you're not worried because you are eating a whopper — Burger King (@BurgerKing) October 4, 2021

Subway

The Subway® App is still working, FYI. — Subway® (@SUBWAY) October 4, 2021

Skittles

GUYS! I think AOL Instant Messenger is down now too! — SKITTLES (@Skittles) October 4, 2021

Snickers

Maybe Facebook and Instagram just need a SNICKERS. — SNICKERS (@SNICKERS) October 4, 2021

Starburst

Free STARBURST on Instagram rn! — STARBURST (@Starburst) October 4, 2021

Mike's Hard Lemonade Canada

Hey Twitter, with FB and IG down we realized that we should’ve spent more time tweeting with you. Making lemonade with those guys was nothing compared to our time together. Maybe one day, if you’d want to, we can chill on your couch with a Mike’s Hard Lemonade. Take care. pic.twitter.com/N6v7hgKEKw — Mike's Hard Canada (@MikesHardCanada) October 4, 2021

Steak-umm

the fact that everyone is coming together over social media platforms crashing should tell us something — Steak-umm (@steak_umm) October 4, 2021

Slim Jim

Well that’s something IG and FB can’t say rn — Slim Jim �� (@SlimJim) October 4, 2021

Velveeta

IG AND FB ARE DOWN SO POST YOUR QUESO PICS AND ARGUE WITH YOUR UNCLE HERE FOR THE TIME BEING — VELVEETAAAHH! (@EatLiquidGold) October 4, 2021

This story first appeared on PRWeek US.