Here are the 13 funniest brand reactions to the Facebook and Instagram outage

by Diana Bradley Added 4 hours ago

Social media managers killed some time by bringing the chuckles to Twitter.

Brand social media managers were left with some time on their hands on Monday — six hours to be exact — when Facebook and Instagram went down.

Maybe they were angry about efforts behind planned campaigns meant to run on those sites going to waste. Or maybe the outage didn’t affect them at all – isn’t it all about TikTok now, anyway?

Either way, social media managers turned their gaze to the one major social channel that was still up and running: Twitter.

And Twitter didn’t disappoint, posting its own witty tweet trolling Facebook about the outage.

Here’s how 12 brands responded to Twitter’s tweet or just reacted generally to Instagram and Facebook’s hours-long outages.

Tampax

Oscar Mayer 

Lowe's

Burger King

Subway 

Skittles

Snickers

Starburst

Mike's Hard Lemonade Canada

Steak-umm

Slim Jim 

Velveeta

This story first appeared on PRWeek US.

Tags

